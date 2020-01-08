The North Dakota Public Service Commission issued a $1,500 fine Wednesday for a violation at the Beulah Mine that resulted in sediment-laden water overflowing a pond and entering a creek.
A PSC inspector reported the violation at the mine, which is located in Mercer County and owned by Dakota Westmoreland Corp.
Commissioner Randy Christmann said 2.5 inches of rain fell in the area the day before the inspector’s visit in July, causing a pond to overflow. The pond stores water that’s flowed over parts of the mine.
A sump was in place to accommodate water in the event of heavy rain, but the mine had not maintained it, Christmann said.
During the inspector's visit, water was spilling out of the pond at a rate of 25 gallons per minute, some of it entering Brush Creek, he said.
A sample of the fluid showed that it contained more sediment than what’s allowed under the mine’s state permit, Christmann said. The discharge contained 225 milligrams per liter of total suspended solids, which is about three times the cap set by the permit.
Christmann said the PSC gave the mine until Aug. 1 to install improvements at the pond, but the work took longer because the mine had to change course after its initial plan to address the problem didn’t work out.
A representative from the mine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.