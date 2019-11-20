LAKOTA, N.D. — When Jordan Lee Borland returns to court early next year for allegedly killing his friend in a 2017 car crash, it will be the third time he will go on trial for the same vehicular homicide charge.
But where that trial will happen is up in the air. In a six-page court filing, State's Attorney Jayme Tenneson is asking Judge Jason McCarthy to move the case out of Nelson County.
It's a move one well-known defense attorney in the Red River Valley can't recall seeing during his career. Blake Hankey, who has represented clients in a number of high-profile cases in the region, says it's a move usually made by the defense and not the prosecution.
"I've done criminal defense for like 15 years and I've never seen it before," he said in an interview. "It's a really unique circumstance."
The case stems from a crash near Pekin, N.D., that killed 23-year-old Kevin Lemna of Enderlin. Jordan Borland of nearby Michigan, N.D., survived and it took the North Dakota Highway Patrol months to figure out who was driving, as both Borland and Lemna's dead body were both found on the passenger seat.
Investigators eventually determined Borland was the person driving based on DNA found on the steering wheel and text messages Lemna sent before the crash.
"I'm scared. Jordan can't even keep it straight on a straight road," the 23-year-old texted shortly before he died.
The first trial in the fall of 2018 ended in a conviction, but that was later tossed by the judge for juror misconduct after a juror said she looked up the definition of reasonable doubt online and provided it to other jurors during the deliberations.
One of the reasons State's Attorney Tenneson wants the case moved is that he claims 10% of the county has already been in the prospective jury pool.
He also argues that the case has been covered extensively in the media and that many first responders have shared firsthand information on the crash with people in the area. On top of all this, Tenneson said, the Borland family is well-known.
Hankey agrees that after two trials it might be tough for a third one to be fair.
"(In) smaller jurisdictions like Nelson County, people talk. Everyone has heard about the case," he said.
An attempt by the prosecutor to get the second trial moved was denied. Borland's lawyer still has another week to respond to the proposal to move the trial to another county.
The third trial has been scheduled for January 2020.