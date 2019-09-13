A federal agency has issued a finding of no significant impact on the environment for an improvement project on North Dakota 1804 in the Red Mike area of Williams County.
The finding was required before the state could move forward with improvements to the highway that will include wider shoulders, additional passing and turning lanes, a restored and resurfaced roadbed, improved access points, corrections to vertical and horizontal curves, and intersection lighting at the intersection of CR 15 and ND 1804.
Jamie Olson, a spokesman for the North Dakota Department of Transportation, said the specific designs will need to be finalized before construction can begin, possibly in 2020, depending on available funding.
The Federal Highway Administration based the finding of no significant impact on a review of an Environmental Assessment that was conducted in 2019.
The finding is available for inspection at several locations, including the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s website, https://bit.ly/2mbUWgI, the North Dakota DOT Williston District Office at 605 W. Dakota Parkway, Williston Community library located at 1302 Davidson Drive, as well as in Bismarck at the North Dakota DOT Central Office at 608 E. Boulevard Avenue and FHWA located at 4503 Coleman St. #205.
Reasonable accommodations are available to those who need them to access the document, including language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency and translations of written materials. Call Paula Messmer, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov for more information. TTY users can use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.