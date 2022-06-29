Pro-choice advocates are calling on voters to make access to abortion a big issue in the November midterm election. The countdown has begun; in less than a month, North Dakota’s trigger law will make abortion illegal except to save the pregnant person’s life, since the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.
Amy Jacobson, executive director of Prairie Action ND, said a lot of North Dakotans want access to abortion care.
“North Dakota voters rejected an abortion ban in 2014 by a two-to-one margin. Those are Republican voters defeating an abortion ban in our state,” Jacobson pointed out. “I would just really call on them to reflect on where their party is going and what this means for the people of our state. “
The state Legislature, citing religious and moral objections, tried to add an abortion ban to the state constitution, but the accompanying ballot measure failed in 2014.
In mid-May, pro-choice protesters held “Ban Off Our Bodies” rallies in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot. More are planned for early July. The state’s only abortion provider, the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, announced plans to move across the border to Moorhead, Minnesota in the near future.
Jacobson laments what she calls an ultraconservative takeover of the Republican Party.
“This decision really comes from the right-wing majority of extremist judges that have undermined the fundamental right to make our own decisions about our health care, our bodies, and our families,” Jacobson asserted.
North Dakota already has a ban on abortion consultations via telehealth. Jacobson predicts when the next legislative session begins in January, lawmakers will introduce bills to further restrict abortion, by making it illegal to travel to another state for an abortion or to help someone else do so.