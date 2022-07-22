Purchase Access

STATEWIDE, N.D. – Preliminary data from the first six months of 2022 shows that nearly 67% of motor vehicle fatalities were unbelted where seat belts were present in the vehicle. As travel increases during the summer, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Highway Safety Division reminds drivers to buckle up every trip, every time.

Unbelted vehicle occupants in North Dakota crashes account for the largest percent of fatalities and serious injuries, while belted occupants most commonly receive non-serious or no injuries. Seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.



