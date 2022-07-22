STATEWIDE, N.D. – Preliminary data from the first six months of 2022 shows that nearly 67% of motor vehicle fatalities were unbelted where seat belts were present in the vehicle. As travel increases during the summer, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Highway Safety Division reminds drivers to buckle up every trip, every time.
Unbelted vehicle occupants in North Dakota crashes account for the largest percent of fatalities and serious injuries, while belted occupants most commonly receive non-serious or no injuries. Seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.
“The summer is full of fun events across the state including fairs, rodeos, concerts and more. North Dakotans enjoy summer to the fullest,” said NDDOT Highway Safety Division Director, Karin Mongeon. “As travel increases, it is vital to take a moment to buckle up. The best way to protect yourself against serious injury and death is wearing your seat belt.”
Preliminary fatality data through June 30, 2022 also indicates:
18 fatalities were lane departure-related, a decrease of nearly 31% from the same period in 2021.
12 fatalities were speed-related, a decrease of 29% from the same period in 2021.
10 fatalities were motorcyclists, an increase of nearly 67% from the same period in 2021.
Motorists attending the State Fair this month are reminded to wear their seat belts as they travel to and from Minot. Law enforcement across the state continues their heightened enforcement efforts as part of Summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic). Summer H.E.A.T. is focusing on seat belt violations with a statewide Click It or Ticket campaign through August.
Learn more about traffic safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.