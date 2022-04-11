GRAND FORKS — Jeffrey Powell of Grand Forks has petitioned the North Dakota Democratic-NPL to endorse him as a candidate for the office of Secretary of State.
“I am running for Secretary of State because I want to continue serving the people of North Dakota, Powell said. "Our campaign will focus on three things: competence, economic growth, and protecting voters’ constitutional rights. I’m a good manager, and time and time again, history has shown that Democratic lawmakers get better results than Republican lawmakers on economic growth issues. We’re going to work every day to convince North Dakotans a Democrat is the right person to ensure fair elections and protect voters’ rights. We’re going to make our state stronger.”
The Secretary of State job is the one most responsible for fairness in voting systems, Powell added, and he wants to ensure every eligible has fair and equitable access to voting.
“In the face of moves by the National Republicans to chip away at individual rights, at voters’ rights, my pledge is as your Secretary of State, I’m going to lobby the legislature to keep the part of our ballot system – in person, by mail, early voting, all the ways – that work," he said. "After two failed court cases where the NDGOP tried to install voter suppression tactics, we need a leader who wants your ballot to count and will work to protect your rights.”
Powell has a doctoral degree in Higher Education and Student Affairs Leadership from the University of Northern Colorado and has worked for thirty years in university and college settings. He currently works at Mayville State University and before that, worked at the University of North Dakota. He is a member of professional organizations including the Association of Student Conduct Administrators and the Association of College & University Policy Administrators (ACUPA) and is a member of North Dakota United.
“I’ll be an effective manager, I’ll work to ensure the people of the state have access to the services from our office - records and permits and licenses," he said. "Ninety percent of the work is plain, good record-keeping, and we’ll deliver. But, we also need someone who wants what is best for North Dakota and best for growing our future, and I’m that person. I look forward to the work.”