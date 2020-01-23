5 pounds of meth seized in Grant County's biggest bust

A Carson man is in custody on drug charges after Grant County authorities say they intercepted a package that contained 5 pounds of methamphetamine — the most ever seized in the rural county.
Michael Eckis, 37, is charged with felony conspiracy to deliver meth and two misdemeanor drug charges, court documents show. Eckis was arrested Tuesday at his home following an investigation that started less than a day earlier with a tip from someone who had received the package in error.
The bust is “historically the biggest ever” in Grant County, according to Sheriff John Foss.
“Nothing has ever come close,” he said.
The meth could have a street value of as much as $40,000, the sheriff said.
Eckis is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Thursday. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.
Grant County was assisted by the South Sakakawea Narcotics Task Force.