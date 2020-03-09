Potholes -- the ‘Groundhog Day’ of road repair

When I’m driving down the road this time of year and my vehicle bounces over a pothole, I can’t help but think of, well, Punxsutawney Phil.
Come springtime, both are the talk of the town.
Everybody wants to know if the famous groundhog sees his shadow. And more people probably complain about potholes than they do the weather. Just mention the word, and it’s sure to get a rise out of whomever you’re with.
What could be newsier than potholes?
Just about anything, in my opinion. And as news editor of the Tribune, I’m putting the kibosh on any stories about potholes this spring. Instead, I’m writing a column about potholes to explain why we won’t be writing about potholes.
I’ve been in the news business for more than a quarter century, and in that time I’ve seen countless stories about potholes. They surface every spring like tulips. Newspapers do them. TV stations do them. Radio stations do them.
And every single one of them goes something like this:
It's spring and there are potholes and motorists are unhappy.
"The city needs to do something!" Outraged Grumpy Old Man said.
The city responded that it’s doing the best it can with the money and resources it has.
"Please be patient," City Official said.
If it’s a newspaper story, it’s accompanied by a photo of a vehicle driving by -- or preferably through -- a big pothole. If it’s a TV story, there’s close-up video of a vehicle tire bouncing through a pothole. If it’s a radio story, there’s background noise of traffic and roadwork (maybe some horn-honking and tire-squealing thrown in, for good measure).
Sound familiar?
It’s like “Groundhog Day” with a road repair theme.
My advice to motorists is the same that Phil Connors (Bill Murray) gives to the groundhog at one point in the famous movie -- “Don’t drive angry! Don’t drive angry!”
For those not familiar with the film, it’s about a TV weatherman who is covering the Punxsutawney Phil event -- grudgingly, because he doesn’t think it’s news (like potholes in my opinion) -- and becomes trapped in a time loop, doomed to live the same day over and over again.
Is that what it’s like for city workers who repair potholes? You’ve got to wonder, given that the city fixed 28,000 of them last year.
I reached out to aforementioned City Official (in this case Jeff Heintz, director of Bismarck Public Works Service Operations) to find out.
His response was preceded by a chuckle.
“Probably,” he said. “It’s like never-ending. But the guys are all pretty good. I think they realize that’s their job, that’s what they’re there for. They like providing a good product for people to drive on. They take pride in what they do. They’re not just slinging stuff into a hole.”
The pothole repair process is way more complicated than that. I won’t go into all the juicy details, but I will mention that the city for the last several years has used equipment called a “Dura Patcher” that Heintz said has greatly improved the quality of repairs.
“It prevents having to go back to the same pothole,” he said.
Unlike Connors, having to return every morning to cover the Groundhog Day festivities.
The city actually fixes potholes year-round (spending $209,100 last year to do so) though this is the time of year when complaints usually start picking up, according to Heintz. But workers are used to people complaining about everything from slippery roads to dandelions, and the pothole protestations don’t get them down.
“We’re all looking forward to spring,” Heintz said. “So we’re all in a good mood.”
If you want to report a pothole, call 701-355-1700 or use the Citizen Request form online at: www.bismarcknd.gov (select Public Works).
But please, be nice about it.
To quote Connors, “It's just still once a year, isn't it?”
Until next spring.