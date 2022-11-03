With the Nov. 8 midterm election came several political campaigns throughout North Dakota, and one campaign named "North Dakota Strong" has caused public confusion with the non-profit organization "ND Strong." 

ND Strong is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that advocates for the film industry within North Dakota, hosts a directory of media activists within and around the state, educates students of all levels and provides hands-on film experiences. The political campaign with a similar name as the organization was formed from a Delaware corporation in relation to a political campaign and is not affiliated in anyway with the non-profit organization.



