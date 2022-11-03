With the Nov. 8 midterm election came several political campaigns throughout North Dakota, and one campaign named "North Dakota Strong" has caused public confusion with the non-profit organization "ND Strong."
ND Strong is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that advocates for the film industry within North Dakota, hosts a directory of media activists within and around the state, educates students of all levels and provides hands-on film experiences. The political campaign with a similar name as the organization was formed from a Delaware corporation in relation to a political campaign and is not affiliated in anyway with the non-profit organization.
A press release from the non-profit organization said that they have received many phone calls, messages and texts from the public concerning the campaign.
"We feel that it is our responsibility to inform everyone that we have no affiliation with any political campaigns," ND Strong Director Eric Thoemke said in the press release. "We didn't want to get involved, but we felt it was necessary to clear up any confusion for those that support what we do. I appreciate those that have brought this to my attention as we always want to make sure our mission is very clear and that we can continue our efforts of bringing film to North Dakota."
Matthew Maldonado, a member of the organization said that he wants to assure people that ND Strong is seperate from anything regarding the election. He said that he does not want the confusion to affect any of the ND Strong team or their livelihood, which is why it is important for the public to know the organization is neutral and not pursuing any political agendas.