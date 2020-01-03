About two dozen people flying into Bismarck on New Year's Day escaped injury but had to spend more time than expected on the plane when it slid off an icy taxiway at the airport.
The midmorning United flight from Denver on Wednesday landed safely but slid off the edge of the pavement into snow as it was turning off the runway onto the taxiway on its way to the terminal, according to Airport Director Greg Haug. The 50-passenger jet was about half full, with three crew members.
"I liken it to going around the corner (in a vehicle) the first part of winter when you're not used to driving in icy conditions and bumping up onto the curb, onto the boulevard," Haug said. "It's not like they went skidding across the front yard."
Freezing rain had fallen before the incident, prompting airport crews to go out to the runway area with deicing chemical.
"We do certain portions of the air field; we don't do everything," Haug said. "And I guess the pilot may have been going just a little too fast for the conditions."
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.
The incident did not disrupt airport operations because it happened far enough away from the main runway. However, the passengers had to sit on the plane while arrangements were made to use vehicles to bring them to the terminal, Haug said.
"They probably sat on there for 45 minutes to an hour," he said. "We're just thankful that nobody got hurt."
One passenger posted on social media that the incident was not frightening but that the delay was "annoying and frustrating."
It wasn't immediately clear if the plane was damaged. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Another plane was brought in for the return flight to Denver that had been scheduled for the original plane. The return flight was delayed about three hours, according to Haug.