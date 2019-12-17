BISMARCK — As many as 100 volunteers and some small business owners will be collecting signatures from North Dakota residents who want an initiated measure on the Nov. 3 ballot that would legalize recreational marijuana, according to Legalize ND, the group that is spearheading the effort.
Legalize ND Chairman David Owen said the group has until July 6 to collect the 13,452 signatures needed to get the measure on the ballot after Secretary of State Al Jaeger approved the format of the petition on Monday, Dec. 16.
Owen said some vaping stores and other small businesses in Fargo and Bismarck have agreed to have the petitions in their stores for residents, ages 18 and older, to sign.
He said petitions are available on Legalize ND’s website for people who may want to download one and help collect signatures.
As required by law, the petition’s sponsoring committee has 25 members from across the state, including Fargo City Commissioner John Strand.
The last attempt at a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana failed by a 59% to 41% margin in 2018, and Owen and other members of Legalize ND almost immediately said they would try it again.
In the new proposal, the group is aiming to address concerns about the last measure with new wording that does not allow growing plants at home and driving while under the influence, bans public marijuana smoking and adopts stricter rules and childproof containers for edible marijuana products.
The new proposal, modeled after a measure Michigan voters approved in 2018, would allow residents 21 or older to possess up to 2 ounces of marijuana and would allow stores with taxes collected to sell it.
There could also be a more expansive constitutional amendment measure to legalize marijuana on the primary ballot on June 9 or the general election ballot. Supporters of the amendment have already been collecting signatures for that measure.
To be on the primary ballot, the 26,904 signatures for an amendment must be into Jaeger’s office for verification by Feb. 10.
No announced opposition group has come forward yet objecting to the recreational marijuana proposals.
North Dakota voters approved medical marijuana in 2016. And in the last session, the state Legislature decriminalized first-time possession of a half ounce or less, making it an infraction with a fine, rather than a misdemeanor with possible jail time and a $1,000 fine.