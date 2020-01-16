An audit of the North Dakota auditor’s office found some bookkeeping errors.
State Auditor Josh Gallion’s office on Wednesday released the Eide Bailly audit that found three errors in the office’s “work in process” balance requiring financial statement adjustments of $4,515 for fiscal year 2019 and $19,491 for fiscal 2018.
“This audit did what it was intended to do. It found an area where we can be better and improve our internal processes,” Gallion said.
The Republican is seeking reelection. He has drawn criticism from some Republican state lawmakers for publicizing audit findings with little advance notice to lawmakers, as well as not seeking their approval for performance audits.
Sparks flew last fall when Gallion told lawmakers he had referred audit findings of the state Commerce Department to Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. Stenehjem handed the matter to South Dakota for criminal investigation.
Sen. Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, chairs the Legislative Audit and Fiscal Review Committee. He said the findings offer Gallion an opportunity to improve, “as it is with any audit.”