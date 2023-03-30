WASHINGTON — Operation Lifesaver Inc. (OLI), in partnership with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and the Posner Foundation of Pittsburgh, announced Thursday $230,925 in competitive rail safety awareness grants in 12 states.
The FRA provided $200,000 of the total funding.
In North Dakota, the funds will be used for a multifaceted approach including social media campaigns; targeted outreach to photographers, Native Americans, new citizens as well as drivers of commercial trucks, buses and farm vehicles; and continued safety events partnering with law enforcement and others.
The FRA-funded grants also will be awarded to Operation Lifesaver organizations in California, Indiana, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and South Dakota. Funding from the Posner Foundation of Pittsburgh will support an Operation Lifesaver grant project in Minnesota. The grants will fund a variety of crossing safety and trespass prevention public education projects, which also will be conducted in conjunction with the nonprofit safety group’s observance of Rail Safety Week, September 18-24, 2023.
“Safety is the Federal Railroad Administration’s highest priority,” said James Payne, staff director of the FRA Grade Crossing and Trespasser Outreach Division. “The FRA’s work with Operation Lifesaver on these grant projects underscores our mission to enable the safe, reliable and efficient movement of people and goods for a strong America, now and in the future.”
Posner Foundation Executive Director Anne Marie Toccket said: “The Posner Foundation of Pittsburgh is proud to support the work of OLI, because we believe that sharing the rail safety message in communities across the country is more important than ever in today’s distracted, busy world. We invite others to join us in partnering with Operation Lifesaver.”
OLI Executive Director Rachel Maleh said: “We received many outstanding grant applications this year. Congratulations to the winning states for their creative approaches to sharing the rail safety education message. OLI is immensely grateful for our vital, ongoing partnerships with the Federal Railroad Administration and the Posner Foundation of Pittsburgh, which help fund these outreach projects across the U.S. We invite everyone to connect with us on social media, request a free rail safety presentation and visit oli.org for more information. Together, we’re making communities safer.”