Cannabis
On November 8th, North Dakota will have the opportunity to join 19 other states who have voted to make cannabis recreationally legal for adults.

The number of signatures needed to place a measure on a ballot in North Dakota increased with the release of the 2020 U.S. Census figures. Statutory initiatives need signatures from two percent of the population, leaving North Dakota needing 15,582 signatures. Secretary of State Al Jaeger has declared 23,368 signatures have been accepted as qualifying, clearing that ballot requirement threshold by 7,786.



