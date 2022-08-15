On November 8th, North Dakota will have the opportunity to join 19 other states who have voted to make cannabis recreationally legal for adults.
The number of signatures needed to place a measure on a ballot in North Dakota increased with the release of the 2020 U.S. Census figures. Statutory initiatives need signatures from two percent of the population, leaving North Dakota needing 15,582 signatures. Secretary of State Al Jaeger has declared 23,368 signatures have been accepted as qualifying, clearing that ballot requirement threshold by 7,786.
The language of this measure is regarding House Bill 1420 approved in 2021 by the North Dakota House of Representative to legalize cannabis. Some key point in the measure include:
Grant adults 21 and older the right to possess up to one ounce of cannabis and small quantities of cannabis products including concentrates and infused products;
Legal right to grow up to three cannabis plants in a safe and private location on their property;
Permit businesses to register and operate under clear rules and legal structure for the production and sale of cannabis to adults;
All cannabis products must be tested by state-approved laboratories; and
Prohibit the public consumption of cannabis.
Mark Friese, an attorney and former police officer who serves as the campaign’s treasurer, says he and other supporters of Measure 1 are prepared to make a strong case to voters.
“There is no public safety benefit from arresting adults for small amounts of marijuana,” Friese said. “It is a waste of taxpayer resources and a distraction from serious public safety concerns. The government shouldn’t be in the business of punishing adults who use cannabis responsibly.”
Republican Representative Matthew Ruby, a member of the campaign’s sponsoring committee, added, “Measure 1 is a conservative approach to cannabis legalization based on legislation passed by the North Dakota House of Representatives. It balances personal freedom with personal responsibility. Adults will no longer be punished for using cannabis — but only if they do so safely and responsibly. As voters have a chance to review the measure in detail, I’m confident a majority will agree this is the right approach for North Dakota.”
The Yes on 1 campaign encourages North Dakotans to learn more about the initiative and support the effort. Learn more by visiting www.measure1nd.org/.