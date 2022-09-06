Purchase Access

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality advises residents, especially those with respiratory conditions, to consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities while smoky conditions remain across the state. Wildfires in the western part of the United States and Canada are sending smoke across North Dakota.

Extremely small particles of ash and soot, or particulate matter, have been increasing over the last few hours across North Dakota. Particulate matter can irritate the respiratory system, especially for those who suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or conditions such as asthma and allergies. Environmental Quality advises people with respiratory conditions, the elderly, and young children to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.



