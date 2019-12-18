FARGO — Fewer workers died on the job last year in North Dakota, but the state still has one of the highest worker death rates in the nation.
Thirty-five workers died in North Dakota last year, less than the 38 who lost their lives in 2017, according to numbers released Tuesday, Dec. 17, by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The 2018 count is about half the 65 workers who died on the job in 2012, the year with the most workplace deaths since 1998, according to a Forum of Fargo-Moorhead analysis. Two years — 1999 and 2005 — tied for the lowest count in 20 years with 22 deaths. Overall, 5,250 workers died on the job last year across the U.S., up 2% from 2017, the bureau said.
North Dakota Safety Council Executive Director Chuck Clairmont said the declining numbers are encouraging, but the statistics “are far too high.” The nonprofit organization oversees several programs that help train employers and workers in North Dakota on workplace safety.
“These numbers represent holes in people’s lives now; that’s unacceptable,” Clairmont said in a statement. “These fatalities are preventable, and we need to change the perception that workplace and roadway fatalities are just a part of life. They don’t need to be, and we need to strive for a new reality where people truly believe zero fatalities is an obtainable goal.”
The number of deaths in North Dakota may have dropped because there are fewer oil field workers than during the oil boom in the early 2010s, said Landis Larson, president of the North Dakota AFL-CIO.
With 9.6 deaths per 100,000 workers, North Dakota had the country’s third highest rate of workplace fatalities in 2018, down from 10.1 in 2017, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Last year, only Wyoming (11.5 deaths per 100,000 workers) and Alaska (9.9 deaths per 100,000 workers) beat out North Dakota in that aspect. The U.S. rate remained unchanged with 3.5 deaths per 100,000 workers, the bureau said.
Minnesota lost 75 workers last year to work-related injuries, a 25% drop from the 101 who died in 2017. That was the highest yearly total for Minnesota over the last two decades, according to The Forum analysis.
Minnesota had the nation’s eighth lowest rate of deaths per 100,000 workers with 2.7, which was lower than the state’s 2017 rate of 3.5.
This is good news for workers in Minnesota, but the state should always strive to do better, said Brad Lehto, secretary and treasurer for the Minnesota AFL-CIO. “One death is too many,” he said.
Like much of the country, transportation deaths made up the largest portion of work-related fatalities in North Dakota.
Twenty-four North Dakota workers died in transportation incidents, or 69% of the total deaths, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s higher than the U.S. (40%) and Minnesota (35%), where transportation deaths also made up the greatest share of work-related fatalities.
In Minnesota last year, 26 workers died in transportation deaths; 12 from falls, slips and trips; 13 from contact with an object or equipment; 12 from violence and other injuries caused by a person or animal; and nine from exposure to harmful substances and environments, the bureau said.
Along with transportation deaths, North Dakota had six worker deaths from contact with an object and three from violence and other injuries caused by a person or animal.