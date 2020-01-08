North Dakota’s Supreme Court plans to reconsider what degree of remote access should be available for public court records and to make it easier for people to get certain private information redacted.
The court suspended online access to more than 10 years of court documents that went live on Jan. 1, after what State Court Administrator Sally Holewa said were dozens of phone calls complaining of privacy concerns.
More documents than expected were noncompliant with a privacy rule that took effect March 1, 2009, for redacting information such as Social Security numbers, birth dates, minors’ names and financial accounts, according to Holewa.
It is the responsibility of filers to adhere to the privacy rule, she said.
The remote access came after a yearslong process to rewrite the court’s administrative rule that governs public access to court documents. Justice Jon Jensen, now chief justice, had told the Tribune the remote access aligns with national state court groups’ best practices to eliminate physical barriers to public records, such as driving many miles to courthouses.
Jensen told the Tribune on Wednesday that the five justices had met to discuss the remote access concerns. He said the court’s Legal Self Help Center staff have devised a short form for people to file with a clerk of court for redacting private information in noncompliant documents.
He expects the form to be online within a week.
Holewa said it awaits the court’s approval.
“Instead of having to do a formal motion where you have to serve all parties to the case and then get a court order redacting something, the purpose of this form is if it’s something that should have been covered under our privacy rule and for whatever reason the filing party didn’t follow that rule, would allow the clerk to go in and make that change,” Holewa said.
It’s unknown how many noncompliant documents containing private information there are, she said. Court documents don’t have data fields for searches, she said.
Jensen said the court has no definite time frame for restoring remote access to records.
The court will determine what types of documents are compliant with the privacy rule and therefore safe for remote access, he said.
The court had made remote access available for cases since the rule’s 2009 effective date. Older documents will be falling off retention schedules.
Holewa said the court doesn’t want to put “artificial barriers or expenses” on the public to view court records.
The court released a statement on Wednesday that it “remains committed to eliminating barriers to accessing public information.”