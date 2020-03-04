North Dakota state lab now capable of coronavirus testing

The state lab in Bismarck can now process initial medical tests to determine whether a person has contracted the new coronavirus, North Dakota health officials announced Tuesday.
No one in North Dakota has needed to undergo testing yet, said Kirby Kruger, director of the state Department of Health’s Division of Disease Control. Results from people throughout the United States were previously processed in federal labs.
The testing involves taking nose and mouth swabs, then sending those samples to the state lab. Results would come back in about five hours, said Dr. Christie Massen, director of the lab. The state would send any positive samples to the federal labs affiliated with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation.
“We verified that it works internally just as well as it would work at the CDC, so we are prepared to start testing individuals,” Massen said in a press conference Tuesday at the Capitol.
Testing will be available free of charge to people who meet certain criteria, she said. The criteria weigh a person’s level of exposure to the virus and their symptoms.
A number of states have made similar announcements in recent days as they finish validating test kits developed by the CDC.
So far, tests have confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in 15 states, Kirby said. No cases have been reported in North Dakota. State officials are monitoring two people who recently visited China. The monitoring period is 14 days.
Washington state reported the nation’s first coronavirus death on Saturday. As of Tuesday afternoon, nine people who had contracted the virus in the United States had died, many of whom were residents of a long-term nursing facility in the Seattle suburbs. Officials have since confirmed that several coronavirus-related deaths occurred earlier last week, but at the time they were not known to be caused by the virus.
“It’s changing rapidly,” Kruger said of the coronavirus statistics.
State officials say that the risk of the virus becoming widespread in North Dakota remains low. Nevertheless, they are making plans with local, state, tribal and federal partners.
The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services is organizing a series of conference calls and webinars next week with state and public safety agencies, health care facilities, schools, universities, childcare providers, businesses and places of worship, Gov. Doug Burgum said. His office also will hold a call on Friday with mayors and other local officials to offer guidance and answer questions.
Health officials on Tuesday provided an overview of supplies such as masks that could be worn by workers caring for coronavirus patients. The equipment is stored in the state’s medical cache in Bismarck and in other cities throughout the state, said Tim Weidrich, emergency preparedness section chief for the health department.
The state has stored more than 2 million surgical masks and 1 million N95 masks, which offer greater protection from airborne particles. Weidrich added that the state has distributed more than 300 reusable devices known as PAPRs to hospitals.
“It’s basically a hood that goes over a medical provider,” he said. “It provides filtered air.”
The state has another 300 PAPRs in its cache.
“We have no significant concerns in the short term,” Burgum said. “Our emergency supply is well-stocked.”
People concerned they might have the new coronavirus should contact their local health care provider first for guidance before showing up at the door, officials said. Patients in smaller towns would first look to their local hospital for care and could be moved to another facility with the appropriate resources to accommodate their health needs, Weidrich said.
The new coronavirus is likely more contagious than influenza, Kruger said. He encouraged families to start thinking about how the virus could affect them.
Some schools in Washington have closed temporarily amid concerns about the virus.
“When a school closes because of a disease outbreak, somebody has got to be home with the children,” Kruger said. “Start making those plans, how that’s going to work. Maybe that includes talking to your employer about working from home or other types of working arrangements.”
The health department also encourages people to take basic steps to prevent the spread of the virus. The steps mimic best practices to prevent the flu from spreading. They include:
Washing your hands with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer for at least 20 seconds.
Staying at home when you are sick.
Avoiding touching your face.
Covering coughs and sneezes with an elbow or tissue.
Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
The department has created an online survey for residents who have traveled internationally, both to offer guidance to them and to help monitor the potential for the virus to arrive in North Dakota. The survey, along with a host of other coronavirus-related information, is available on the department’s website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.