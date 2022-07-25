Approximately 18,000 people gathered Friday night, among them dozens of people from Williston, to kick off the North Dakota State Fair’s concert line-up. They were left disappointed, however, after the Kid Rock portion of the concert was cancelled, leaving many wondering when or even if their concert tickets would be refunded.
The opening act of the evening, Night Ranger, went off without a hitch. When they finished their set, fans were asked to be patient through a delay, with officials saying there was unfavorable weather nearby. The cancellation announcement did not come until two hours later, however, leaving many concert attendees, who felt the threat of bad weather was already over, with questions about how the decision was made.
“My phone alerted me to the weather prior to Night Ranger taking the stage,” Cori Randall, a North Dakota Nurse Practitioner with Williston ties who attended Friday’s concert said. “The tornado warnings started during Night Ranger. I took my teenagers inside and we stood by the bathrooms until the danger passed; they never once warned the crowd.”
After Randall returned, officials announced that they were delaying, and asked the crowd to stay. When they announced the concert was cancelled, Randall was surprised.
“The 150-foot slingshot located beside the beer gardens continued to operate; had that fallen hundreds of people would have been injured or killed,” she said. “The concert was cancelled long after the storm had passed.”
After the cancellation announcement was made by a Ward County sheriff, fans erupted in anger and frustration. Video footage posted on social media show a man jumping onto the stage, later being tackled by security. Another video shows angry fans throwing beverage containers onto the stage at staff tearing down equipment.
The Ward County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement on their Facebook page stating that while a sheriff made the announcement, their Department did not make the cancellation decision.
It is still unclear who made the official decision, as the North Dakota State Fair issued a public statement saying that the decision was a joint one between the Ward County sheriff, state fair management, Kid Rock’s management, the show’s producer, and the stage production manager.
On Kid Rock’s public social media pages, he posted: “So (angry) we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds). I know it sucks but none of us can control Mother Nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”
Concert attendees who paid for tickets with their debit or credit card can expect a refund to that card within 5 to 7 business days, the Bismarck Tribune reported. Those who purchased tickets with cash must keep their ticket and receipt, and the name on those must match their photo ID. If a ticket was purchased third-party, the purchaser will need to contact that third-party for a refund.
Several concert goers, however, do not feel that’s enough, pointing out they also paid gate admission, as well as buying merchandise, food and beverages, lodging accommodations, and spending money on gas to travel there from other cities, and even other states.
At this time, the North Dakota State Fair has not indicated if they will be refunding or compensating attendees for any of these costs.