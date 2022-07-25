Kid Rock - NDSF 2022 crowd
Approximately 18,000 people gathered Friday night, among them dozens of people from Williston, to kick off the North Dakota State Fair’s concert line-up. They were left disappointed, however, after the Kid Rock portion of the concert was cancelled, leaving many wondering when or even if their concert tickets would be refunded.

The opening act of the evening, Night Ranger, went off without a hitch. When they finished their set, fans were asked to be patient through a delay, with officials saying there was unfavorable weather nearby. The cancellation announcement did not come until two hours later, however, leaving many concert attendees, who felt the threat of bad weather was already over, with questions about how the decision was made.



