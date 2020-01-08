State Engineer Garland Erbele announced Thursday that he plans to retire at the end of March.
The 66-year-old has served as head of the North Dakota State Water Commission since 2016, following a lengthy career in water management in South Dakota.
“It’s been a tremendously rewarding experience,” he said of his job as state engineer. “The State Water Commission has water projects all over the state.”
Erbele said many water supply projects have been highlights during his time with the commission, as have projects aimed at addressing flooding.
The water commission in announcing his retirement touted his involvement in advancing the technology that the agency uses to collect and use data. That includes a new mapping tool the department unveiled last fall showing the flood potential in all parts of the state.
Erbele said he came by a water career naturally, growing up on his family’s farm in Lehr in south central North Dakota.
“I would dig ditches to irrigate our little garden,” he said. “Water has always fascinated me. It’s been my passion.”
Erbele plans to spend more time outdoors and with his grandchildren in Brainerd, Minn. He said he will miss the relationships he’s built with water commission staff and the broader water community across the state.
Gov. Doug Burgum, chairman of the water commission, said in a statement that he is grateful for Erbele’s “consistent leadership, thoughtfulness and responsible management of North Dakota’s substantial water resources in a way that improved the quality of life for all North Dakotans.”
The water commission will discuss the process for finding Erbele’s replacement at its next meeting on Feb. 13.