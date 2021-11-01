The North Dakota Small Business Development Center is celebrating Veterans with Veterans Small Business Week November 1-5.
During the week the Small Business Administration will honor the strength and resilience of the veteran business community by hosting events across the country and sharing information about the resources available to veteran entrepreneurs.
Here is a schedule of events scheduled for the week:
•November 2 Webinar – Doing Business with the VA and Veteran Verification 10 am Central Time
-Learn how the VA buys, what they buy and how you can participate. This session will also give an overview of the Veterans First Contracting Program and verification of Service Disabled Veteran and Veteran Owned Small Businesses.
This verification is a requirement to purchase surplus property.
Learn More & Register: https://und.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T4dsgZ8rQfu6HtC29bH2sA
•November 2 Webinar – Make 2022 Your Best Business Year yet!
10 – 11 am Central Time
-Learn how to form your Goals and Daily Actions AROUND your Dreams and Visions for your life and business. You will also be introduced to the magic of I AM Statements.
Learn More & Register: https://sdceo.ecenterdirect.com/events/1018485
•November 2 Webinar – Boots to Business Reboot
9 – 11:30 am Central Time
-Boots to Business Reboot is for Veterans of all eras, service members (including members of the National Guard and Reserves), and their spouses, who are interested in starting a business. You will learn business
fundamentals and techniques for evaluating the feasibility of your business concepts.
Learn More & Register: https://und.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WDmX1TuuQKyLX3yAJMDtBQ
•November 3 Webinar – Surplus Personal Property for Veteran-Owned Small Business
9 – 11 am Central Time
-Learn how your veteran-owned small business can purchase federally-owned surplus personal property.
Learn More & Register:
•November 4 Webinar – Business Bits: Defining Your Business Future
11 am – 12 pm Central Time
-This webinar will help you remember what's important to the individual inside the business, without leaving behind the feeling of daily accomplishment in life and business.
Learn More & Register: https://sdceo.ecenterdirect.com/events/1018479
•November 4 Webinar – Stump the Presenter
12:15 – 1:15 pm Central Time
-This is an open floor discussion where you bring your questions about business, marketing, customer satisfaction and more. You ask the questions, and a panel of experts will answer them live.
Learn More & Register: https://sdceo.ecenterdirect.com/events/1018480
•November 5 Webinar – Give Yourself a Raise
10 – 11 am Central Time
-Learn to take the goals and visions you have and formulate a way to get there through confidence and capital.
Learn More & Register: https://sdceo.ecenterdirect.com/events/1018486
•November 9 Webinar – Is your website ready for 2022?
3:30 – 4:30 pm Central Time
-Learn about the top strategies you can implement to make your website attract and retain customers, be found with google spiders, and more.
Learn More & Register: https://und.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FXYgQxKPTJyDXmtUd2m2QQ
Learn more about Veterans Small Business Week at www.sba.gov/national-veterans-small-business-week