North Dakota schools superintendent to undergo alcohol treatment

North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler says she will undergo treatment for "personal struggles regarding alcohol."
Baesler, 50, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving a week ago in Mandan and cited for care required. She refused to submit to blood and breath testing, according to the Highway Patrol, starting a complicated process that could lead her to lose her driver's license or face a drunken driving-related charge.
She returned to work the next day after issuing an apology for what she called "a serious mistake last night."
She issued another statement Wednesday, calling her arrest "one of my worst moments" and going on to say "I am asking for forgiveness."
“A week ago, I made an extremely poor decision when I got in my vehicle and drove after drinking alcohol," she said. "I recognize even more clearly today how deeply I disappointed so many people.
"As a former teacher and a life-long learner, I understand that it is important to learn from your mistakes," she said. "To that end, I have decided to work with professional counselors in a formal treatment program to address my personal struggles regarding alcohol."
The lengthy statement did not give details about the treatment or how it might impact her job as the state schools superintendent. A spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Baelser is seeking reelection this year. Her statement indicated she plans to continue her run.
"While I take this time to prioritize my health and well-being, I will recommit myself with even greater intention and focus toward serving North Dakota’s students and their families with passion and dedication," she said, later adding that she will work to "earn back your trust."
Baesler was first elected in 2012 and reelected in 2016. She has said she plans to seek the Republican Party's letter of support in her bid for a third term. The state superintendent is a nonpartisan official, but political parties issues letters of support for candidates. North Dakota Republicans will gather March 27-29 in Bismarck for their state convention, when they will endorse candidates for state and congressional offices.
Charles Tuttle also is seeking the GOP’s endorsement for superintendent. Tuttle was an unsuccessful independent candidate for North Dakota's lone U.S. House seat in 2018.
Baesler's arrest was not her first brush with law enforcement while in public office. She was arrested in 2015 after a domestic assault incident at her home in Mandan. She was accused of simple assault, a charge that was later dropped.
Before she became state superintendent, Baesler pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft in 1997 in Mandan municipal court. She received a deferred imposition of sentence and was ordered to pay $100. Her spokesman has said she was grocery shopping with her three young children and placed a bag of macadamia nuts in her purse and forgot to pay for them.
She also drew attention this week when Jamestown-area Republicans at a dinner last weekend auctioned bottles of wine named for and signed by her, as part of a fundraiser. Baesler said she was told it was a longstanding tradition for the two GOP districts to auction off bottles of wine that had been personalized for the keynote speaker and signed by that person.
The state superintendent's annual salary is $122,810, and goes to $125,880 on July 1.
