North Dakota's first national veteran cemetery to open near Fargo

HARWOOD, N.D. — Several dignitaries and elected officials will be on hand when North Dakota’s first national cemetery opens this month with a formal ceremony from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Fargo National Cemetery, located at 8709 40th Ave. N. in Harwood, began construction in spring of 2018 and will officially open on Saturday, Sept. 7 with a dedication ceremony from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“I think it is going to be a great thing for the Fargo-Moorhead area,” said Jason Hicks, a commander with local veterans organization, United Patriotic Bodies.
Hicks said the cemetery will be beneficial to veterans who are originally from the Fargo-Moorhead area who wish to be buried close to home, but live elsewhere in the country.
United Patriotic Bodies will also be forming an honor guard as part of the opening ceremonies, Hicks said.
Speakers at the ceremony include Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., and the Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs, Randy Reeves.
Prior to the new cemetery being constructed, North Dakota was one of only 10 states to not have a national veterans cemetery.
The cemetery will be home to about 3,204 gravesites.
All members and veterans of the armed forces are eligible to be buried in a VA national cemetery if they have met minimum active-duty service requirements and were not dishonorably discharged.
Members of the reserve armed forces who die while on active duty, while on training duty, were eligible for retired pay, or were called to active duty and served the full term of service may also be eligible for burial.
A veteran’s spouse, widow or widower, minor children and, under some conditions, adult unmarried children with disabilities can be buried in the VA cemetery.
The new cemetery will be operated remotely by officials at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn.
The opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the cemetery.