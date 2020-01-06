State Rep. Dan Johnston of Kathryn on Tuesday plans to announce a bid for the Republican endorsement for state treasurer.
“I am running to maintain this important stewardship of the people’s money with integrity, efficiency, and accountability,” Johnston said in a statement. “The state of North Dakota has tens of billions in various funds in its coffers. It has never been more important to make certain our fiscal house remains in order and that the people of North Dakota continue to benefit from an independent State Treasurer’s office.”
His legislative Facebook page shared details of his announcement set for Tuesday night in Bismarck. He also released a statement.
Republican Treasurer Kelly Schmidt announced last month that she is not seeking a fifth four-year term as treasurer, saying "it's just time for a new chapter." Her term ends Dec. 31.
“Kelly’s tenacious spirit and willingness to serve the people of ND at the highest possible level will be missed,” Johnston said.
Johnston is a first-term representative of District 24 in southeastern North Dakota. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, and his family runs a small farm near Fort Ransom.
He holds a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies with related courses in accounting and religion, and a master's in public policy and public administration. He and his wife, Wendi, have eight children.
Johnston serves on the Legislature's interim Education Policy Committee and Judiciary Committee.
He told the Tribune he will honor the result of the Republican state convention set for March, when the party will endorse candidates.
"If I lose there, I don't intend to go on to the primary, and I would hope any other candidates that are there do the same thing," Johnston said.
North Dakota Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg did not immediately return a text message regarding the race.
North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen said Democrats have no announcements yet regarding statewide candidates.
Eliminating the treasurer's office could be an issue of the 2020 race, with the issue arising in recent years. Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, campaigned on closing the office as the 2016 Democratic-NPL nominee. The 2017 Legislature defeated bipartisan measures to phase out the office or transfer its duties to other agencies.
Johnston voted against those measures. North Dakota voters rejected measures in 1984 and 2000 to eliminate the state treasurer, who is a constitutional officer.
North Dakota's treasurer is custodian of state government funds and sits on several state boards, including the State Historical Board, State Canvassing Board and Board of University and School Lands. The treasurer's office is one of the smallest in state government, comprising seven people.
The treasurer's annual salary is $107,885. It's set to go to $110,582 on July 1.