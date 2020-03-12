North Dakota puts $1 million toward publicizing 2020 U.S. census

As the 2020 U.S. census begins, North Dakota officials hope to reach residents of several key demographics.
And there's $1 million to help out.
The 2019 Legislature budgeted that amount for the state Department of Commerce's 2020 census program. North Dakota Census Office Demographer Kevin Iverson said he doesn't expect the department will use all of the money, which so far has mostly gone toward advertising.
The first forms to complete the census arrive at people's homes as early as Thursday, and people also will be able to respond online for the first time ever, at: https://www.census.gov/programs-surveys/acs/respond/respond-online.html. Enumerators hired by the North Dakota area census office will go door to door to follow up with people who do not submit an online or paper form. The census begins that "non-response follow-up" in May, to wrap up in late July, Iverson said.
The decennial census helps determine federal funding and legislative representation. Iverson said one North Dakota resident who goes uncounted can equate to $19,100 in missed federal funds over 10 years.
So far, the $1 million has been allocated in several ways, Iverson said:
• Hiring Fargo design and video production company Super Studio for marketing items: $100,000
• Newspaper, radio, billboard and digital advertising: $400,000
• Funding assistance for local census awareness efforts, such as public vehicle signage and water bill inserts: $100,000
Other costs include printing bookmarks for libraries and printing U.S. Census Bureau materials, Iverson said. The department still has bills and requests coming in for the funds, he said.
The $1 million comes from a state fund filled from oil tax revenue. If the one-time appropriation is not fully spent, the leftover money stays with the fund.
Gov. Doug Burgum's December 2018 blueprint for the 2019-21 budget cycle included the $1 million for the census efforts. Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, who carried the department's budget bill, said the money raised little discussion during the legislative process.
Key for the $1 million is targeting seven, unique demographic populations at risk of being undercounted, said Iverson and Linda Svihovec, co-chairwoman of North Dakota's Complete Count Task Force, which Burgum authorized in May 2019.
Those groups are:
• Native Americans
• Bakken oilfield workers
• College students
• Retired snowbirds
• New Americans
• Active duty military
• Residents of sparsely populated counties
Svihovec said the goal for the money was not to use the full $1 million.
"The goal from the beginning was to use what we needed to best address reaching those undercounted populations, and I'd be surprised if we used the full million," she said. "It's not looking like that's going to happen."
She said about half of the $100,000 for funding assistance is still available to local complete count committees to apply for to boost local census awareness efforts. Applications are accepted through April 30.
"It's a maximum of $5,000 an application, but they can apply multiple times for different events and different projects they're doing locally," Svihovec said.
Efforts for this census are "exponentially more involved" than 2010, Iverson said.
For example, North Dakota had four complete count committees in 2010; now there are 40 across the state to promote local awareness of the census.
"We're working much more closely with the Census Bureau than we have in the past, too," Iverson said.
North Dakota allocated $100,000 for 2010 census efforts, $64,000 of which was used, he said. Iverson was involved in preparations for the 2010 U.S. census but not in the count as it took place.
The U.S. Census Bureau hopes to hire about 1,500 enumerators in North Dakota. They will be paid $18.50 or $21 an hour, depending on the county, Iverson said. The hiring process is ongoing.
A 2019 U.S. Census Bureau population estimate tabulated 762,062 people in North Dakota, a record.
Iverson posits the census will capture more people than the estimate showed, but not more than 800,000.