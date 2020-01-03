Rich Wardner left the North Dakota Capitol after 25 straight hours when the 2013 Legislature came to an end.
“It was nonstop. I didn’t sleep,” the Republican from Dickinson said of his first session as Senate majority leader.
The Legislature that year used all 80 days allowed by the constitution to write new laws and budgets, the first and only time in state history.
It was one moment of political drama that punctuated North Dakota politics in the 2010s, a scene that also included two major election upsets, and soaring and sagging state tax revenues.
North Dakota’s longtime, all-Democratic congressional delegation began to turn purple in 2010 when Republicans succeeded U.S. Rep. Earl Pomeroy, who was defeated in his bid for reelection, and U.S. Sen. Byron Dorgan, who retired.
U.S. Sen. Kent Conrad retired in 2013 and was succeeded by fellow Democrat Heidi Heitkamp in a stunning race against Republican first-term Congressman Rick Berg that was decided by fewer than 3,000 votes.
Heitkamp and U.S. Sen. John Hoeven — a Republican who had beaten Heitkamp for the governor’s seat in 2000 — served the state together for six years in Congress before U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer thwarted Heitkamp’s 2018 reelection bid in a high-stakes race that drew national attention, with the U.S. Senate’s majority power hanging in the balance.
Heitkamp’s loss culminated a decade that saw Democrats steadily lose hold of power in North Dakota. The party now holds no statewide offices and fewer than half the number of seats in the Legislature that it did in 2009.
Hoeven said North Dakota’s economic development in the 2000s, which he prioritized as governor in that time, led to the shift in political representation throughout the 2010s. The state also gained more residents and a younger population, from 654,000 people in 2010 to 761,000 in 2019.
“I think our state has changed a lot through our economy growing and diversifying,” Hoeven said, “and I think that development over the last decade really led now into this decade a change in our representation.”
Heitkamp points to former Gov. Ed Schafer’s 1992 win as the beginning of “a gradual shift” for Republican fortunes, tipping Democrats out of office.
“And it just continued,” she said. “The surprise, probably, in the decade is that I won that Senate seat.”
Heitkamp’s 2012 victory wasn’t the only election upset in the decade.
Former Microsoft executive Doug Burgum, in his first run for political office, handily defeated longtime Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem in the 2016 Republican primary and went on to win the general election with 76% of the vote.
Burgum ran on a message of “reinventing” state government amid a $1 billion revenue shortfall from slumping oil and agriculture commodities. The 2017 Legislature levied deep budget cuts and used rainy day funds to help patch the hole.
“We had to dig down, and we had about $400 million to $500 million that we had to surgically cut from the budget, and we did it,” Wardner said.
Burgum has clashed with lawmakers in his time in office. An interbranch lawsuit came before the North Dakota Supreme Court in 2017 over executive authority related to veto power and spending provisions in various budget bills. The court found both sides overstepped their bounds.
Stenehjem, who represented his former rival before the high court, called the case “probably the most significant constitutional issue that will be decided in the last 40 years.”
The governor also criticized a 2019 budget rule change as “a rule change that didn’t serve the people of North Dakota,” as it left his recommendations to the Legislature out of legislation.
Burgum and legislative leaders maintain their relationship is cordial and productive.
At his 2020 reelection announcement in Bismarck, Burgum disputed the “outdated storyline in North Dakota” that his administration “doesn’t get along with the Legislature.”
Wardner said lawmakers’ relationship with Burgum is better than after the bruising primary.
“He works with us a lot and checks with us and talks to us about different things, so I think there’s a much better relationship now and it’s simply because we talk to each other more,” Wardner said.
State lawmakers in the next decade will deal with how they spend the $6.5 billion Legacy Fund, which voters in 2010 approved as an oil tax savings account.
The Legislature couldn’t touch the money until 2017. An interim committee of legislators is studying potential uses for the fund’s earnings, which so far have been used to balance budgets and backfill a shorted state school aid fund.
Wardner said possibilities include lowering residents’ tax burden, improving quality-of-life amenities to attract new workers amid a statewide labor shortage and shoring up shrunken federal funding.
North Dakota also saw an array of presidential visits in the 2010s, as Barack Obama and Donald Trump came to the state. The Obamas visited the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in Cannon Ball in 2014, a visit Heitkamp said was “transformational” for the Obamas and “a very big deal for the tribe.”
“It was transformational in terms of the president and his wife understanding of the challenges of Native youth,” Heitkamp said.
Trump visited Bismarck as a candidate in 2016 and Mandan as president in 2017 to promote tax reform. He also campaigned twice in 2018 in Fargo for Cramer’s Senate bid.
Hoeven said the visits reflect the growth and development of North Dakota and its prominence in agriculture and energy, and also in emergent technology and even in college football and hockey, with dominant North Dakota State football and University of North Dakota hockey teams.
“There’s a lot of things going on,” Hoeven said. “I think we’re getting a lot more attention nationally than we ever have before.”
Heitkamp sees North Dakota’s politics following economic trends, from agriculture to energy transformation to health care.
“Tell me what the economy of North Dakota is going to look like in 2030, and I’ll have a pretty good idea on what the political opportunities are,” she said.