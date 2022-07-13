Petitioners on Monday submitted signatures to North Dakota's top election official to put recreational marijuana legalization on the November ballot.
The sponsoring committee behind the petition must have 15,582 valid signatures for the proposed measure to go before voters this fall. That figure amounts to 2% of North Dakota's population.
Measure Chairman Dave Owen, of Grand Forks, said the group submitted 25,762 signatures to the secretary of state, whose office has 35 days to validate the signatures.
"I think the number of signatures we gathered really shows the true level of support we had," Owen said.
Secretary of State Al Jaeger earlier this year rejected petitions from two other measure groups, citing signature irregularities and violations of state law. He notified the attorney general for investigation of each situation.
Owen said circulators worked throughout the state, from major cities to small towns such as Manvel and New Salem. The group used "an internal validation process that had independent levels of authentication" for signature verification, Owen said.
The proposed measure seeks to allow people age 21 or older to purchase and use marijuana under certain conditions. It also sets up the framework for the sale of marijuana within North Dakota, a process that would be implemented by the state Department of Health and Human Services or another entity as determined by the Legislature. The department could register up to seven marijuana manufacturing businesses and 18 dispensaries.
Similar petition drives have failed twice in recent years to gather enough signatures to place a measure on the ballot.
Marijuana also was a hot topic during the 2021 legislative session, when the House of Representatives passed several bills to legalize, tax and decriminalize marijuana, only to see the legislation killed in the Senate. Owen said the measure is based in large part on the 2021 legalization bill.
State representatives brought the bills to head off citizen-initiated efforts to legalize recreational marijuana through North Dakota's constitution.
Proponents noted North Dakota is an island among neighboring states and Canada that have legalized recreational marijuana, though the South Dakota Supreme Court struck down the 2020 measure legalizing the drug in that state for recreational use. A similar measure is set for South Dakota voters this fall. Montana voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2020.
A new Minnesota law recently took effect allowing people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates a high, according to The Associated Press.
North Dakota voters approved a state medical marijuana program in 2016, but they rejected recreational marijuana in 2018, with 59% opposed.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.