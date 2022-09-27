North Dakota State legislators have announced a proposal to reduce property taxes by roughly 25 percent statewide. This will be put forward as a bill in the 2023 legislative session as tax relief is set to become a major issue. The Legislature will convene in January.

“This proposal really tries to address the concerns we’ve been hearing from the public regarding property taxes. Changing from mills to dollars provides transparency and clarity for the public, promotes baseline budgeting and prevents any mill formula shell games,” bill co-sponsor Senator Don Schaible (R-Mott) said in a press release.



