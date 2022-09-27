North Dakota State legislators have announced a proposal to reduce property taxes by roughly 25 percent statewide. This will be put forward as a bill in the 2023 legislative session as tax relief is set to become a major issue. The Legislature will convene in January.
“This proposal really tries to address the concerns we’ve been hearing from the public regarding property taxes. Changing from mills to dollars provides transparency and clarity for the public, promotes baseline budgeting and prevents any mill formula shell games,” bill co-sponsor Senator Don Schaible (R-Mott) said in a press release.
“This bill would help all property owners, residential and commercial, and the seniors and middle to lower income residents who may not pay income tax but often do pay property tax," Schaible continued in the press release.
The proposed bill would replace the school's current 70 mill levy authority with only 30 mills on a school district's 2022 taxable valuation. The proposal would have the State funding the rest out of the Legacy Fund. The end goal would be a 25 percent reduction in property taxes for North Dakotans. If the proposal is passed, the Legacy Fund would be the new main funding source for education in the State.
The Legacy Fund was created by a constitutional amendment in 2010 and 30 percent of all oil and gas production and oil extraction taxes produced after June 30, 2011 are transferred into this Fund. The State Investment Board (SIB) is responsible for the investment of the fund.
“The state is obligated to provide an education for all North Dakota students. The education portion of a person's tax bill is the only part of the property taxes that the state can have influence on. With this proposal, the state would now be paying 85 percent of education funding with the Legacy fund being the main source of funding” bill co-sponsor Representative Mike Nathe (R-Bismarck) said in a press release.
The proposal would only apply to the school funding portion of property taxes and would not affect city taxes, county taxes, or parks and recreation taxes. The proposal would also freeze property valuations for two years throughout North Dakota.