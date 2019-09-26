BISMARCK — A North Dakota legislative panel voted Thursday, Sept. 26, to pursue a trial run for livestreaming meetings in a pair of state Capitol committee rooms.
The Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee will still need to meet again before authorizing livestreaming in two rooms already equipped with cameras due to lingering budgetary questions.
But the move represented a step toward beefing up transparency in one of the few remaining state Legislatures that doesn’t air its committee proceedings live.
Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, a Dickinson Republican who chairs the committee, suggested the livestream “test” during interim committee meetings ahead of the 2021 session.
That could lead to a bill proposal to adequately fund the project, he said.
“I think we’ve come to a time where we need to move forward on this,” Wardner said. “It might be a session or two before we have them in every room.”
Kyle Forster, the information technology manager for Legislative Council, estimated it would cost between $20,000 and $25,000 annually to livestream meetings from the two budget committee rooms currently equipped with cameras that have gone unused, along with less than $5,000 in one-time costs to ensure the system remains operational.
It would cost about $200,000 every two years to livestream and archive meetings from all of the committee rooms in the Capitol, Forster said.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, voted to move forward with the trial but cautioned that the idea needed to be “fully vetted.”
As of March 2018, North Dakota was one of eight states that didn’t have live webcasts of at least some committee hearings, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Both Minnesota and South Dakota legislatures livestream committee meetings.
“We’re behind on this,” Fargo Democratic Rep. Karla Rose Hanson said.
The North Dakota Legislature records its committee meetings and members of the public can request the audio after the fact. But at a time when information is available nearly instantaneously, audience members have pulled out their phones to livestream high-profile hearings.
Thursday’s meeting came after Democratic state Rep. Marvin Nelson disclosed plans to livestream committee meetings himself in an effort to “shame” the Legislature into making it easier for people outside Bismarck to keep up with Capitol proceedings. Though lawmakers have been livestreaming floor debates on its website since 2013, some have argued the real decisions are made in the committee rooms.
House Speaker Lawrence Klemin, a Bismarck Republican, asked staffers to update legislative rules and called it “inappropriate for individual legislators to be livestreaming themselves during committee meetings.”
Nelson, who’s not a member of the committee, questioned why it would be inappropriate for him to broadcast meetings but suggested he would follow legislative rules. He said the committee’s decision to pursue a livestreaming trial was a “reasonable way to move forward.”
“I just think the public is really demanding this,” Nelson said.