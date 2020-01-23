North Dakota lawmakers move to start fixing accessibility issues at Capitol

Spaces throughout North Dakota's Capitol don't comply with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which one state lawmaker called "a bit embarrassing" during a Wednesday meeting that also included complaints from the public.
Architect James Devine, of J2 Studio Architecture + Design in Bismarck, presented a 22-page report on Wednesday to the Legislature's interim Government Administration Committee outlining the accessibility issues on the Capitol's ground and first floors, including the House and Senate chambers, the Judicial Wing, restrooms and meeting rooms.
The report came from a work group's evaluation in November, which included a man who uses a wheelchair.
Issues include doorknobs, restroom stalls, steps in the House and Senate chambers, little space for wheelchairs in meeting rooms full of chairs, narrow door space in meeting rooms, and no Braille signage at room entrances or assistive listening devices in meeting rooms.
Some people with disabilities told the committee about difficulty accessing the Capitol, its restrooms and meeting rooms.
Royce Schultz, who is executive director of the Dakota Center for Independent Living in Bismarck and uses a wheelchair, called the Capitol's ADA issues "30 years behind the ball here," given the law's passage in 1990.
Facilities Management Director John Boyle also appeared before the committee's lawmakers, who asked about the issues raised in the report and why it has taken so long to address the noncompliance, even after new ADA standards came in 2010.
"We're into 2020 and we're struggling with these issues," said Rep. Austen Schauer, R-West Fargo. "Why has it taken us 10 years and beyond to get ahold of these issues? I find that a bit embarrassing."
Boyle agreed "it is embarrassing" but told the committee his office can't implement changes or updates without permission and money from the Legislature. Wednesday's meeting wasn't the first time the issues have been raised, he said.
"We can't do anything without authority and an appropriation, and that's with any project that we have," Boyle told the Tribune.
Boyle's office will, however, move ahead with "items minimal in cost," or less than $1,000, such as putting hooks on restroom doors and replacing doorknobs with lever handles.
The committee voted unanimously to "encourage" the Legislative Council and the Office of Management and Budget to start addressing issues in Devine's report, such as automatic door openers and restroom concerns.
The committee's motion also will go to the Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee, a powerful panel of 10 Republican and Democratic-NPL leaders who exercise authority over legislative spaces in the Capitol. That group next meets in March and will hear Devine's report, Boyle said.
Sen. Randy Burckhard, R-Minot, who chairs the Government Administration Committee, said a "sense of urgency" overlays the noncompliance issues.
He expects a bill draft to come forth from the committee for the 2021 Legislature to further address fixing ADA issues in the Capitol.
"I think we'll get the priorities in the (bill) draft so that it isn't such a procedure to get it done, so we can prioritize what can wait for the next biennium, what do we need to do before the next session starts," Burckhard told the Tribune.
It's yet unclear what the costs will be to bring the Capitol into full ADA compliance. Boyle said "we know this is going to be expensive." Installing one walnut door in a state agency's remodeling project costs about $2,500, he said.
Boyle and Devine will work together on estimating costs for fixing the ADA issues. They plan to appear before the Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee in March.
Their work group, which met Friday to review the report, also will later review other public access and lobby spaces of the Capitol's floors for potential ADA issues.
Carel Two-Eagle, who uses crutches due to osteoarthritis, said restroom doors throughout the Capitol are hard to open and need adjusting, among other issues.
"If you're in a wheelchair, you have to have somebody go with you to let you out, or you're going to camp in there," Two-Eagle said. "This is not acceptable."
Jillian Schaible, who uses a wheelchair, said more of the Capitol should be reviewed for ADA compliance. She also said bathrooms have difficult access.
Schultz said the Capitol grounds should have accessible parking and entrance signs but acknowledged some issues will take time to resolve.
"I think the sooner we can get this done, the better for everybody," he said.