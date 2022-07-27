dahl

Stacey Dahl, with Minnkota Power, talks about financing difficulties they've encountered with Project Tundra in the new ESG investment climate during a forum organized by Sen. Kevin Cramer in this file 2021 photo. North Dakota legislators. meanwhile, recently hosted state treasurers from Utah and West Virginia, talking about their concerns with ESG metrics.

Three state treasurers on Tuesday told a panel of North Dakota lawmakers about their concerns related to investing practices that consider climate change, social policies and other factors.

The Legislature's interim Energy Development and Transmission Committee heard from the North Dakota, Utah and West Virginia state treasurers -- all Republicans -- about so-called ESG, or "environmental, social and governance" factors that financial institutions and investors consider for perceived risk related to topics such as climate change, impacts on people, and structures of companies and institutions.



