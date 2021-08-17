The North Dakota KIDS COUNT organization held an informal press conference on Aug. 16, sharing details on how the state could improve its child care system.
KIDS COUNT recently released a report on child care availability, quality, and affordability in North Dakota, and found that families across the state struggle to pay for child care, and some areas lack enough child care to meet demand.
The report finds that the current supply of child care and early education meets 88 percent of demand, however 14 counties are still below 60 percent of demand.
The report states that child care costs have been as expensive as tuition at UND or NDSU, and that child care workers only earn $24,150 per year if working full time, barely hovering above poverty level for a family of three.
"Now is the time to invest in solutions that build a better childcare system; one that works for children, for parents and for businesses across the state." said Xanna Burg, North Dakota KIDS COUNT Coordinator.
North Dakota received more than $130 million in federal relief money to support child care and early childhood education in 2020 and 2021, including $76 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. While state lawmakers passed two bills this session related to early childhood, the KIDS COUNT report stated that policymakers should focus on long-term solutions and balance the needs of families and child care businesses.
North Dakota KIDS COUNT provided ten recommendations for how the funds could be utilized to build a better child care system within the state.
The recommendations include three categories: Access, Quality and Affordability.
Access
•Over the next three years, prioritize stabilization grants to areas with the most significant child care shortage including:
-Providers in areas that fall short of the current demand, particularly those that also have high poverty or unemployment rates.
-Providers that serve historically marginalized communities, including children of color and children with special needs.
-Providers that offer non-traditional hours of service.
-Providers that serve school-age children.
•Provide start-up or capacity grants to support new and existing providers with the ability to expand their capacity in areas with low child care supply.
•Contribute additional funds to expand Head Start slots and Early Head Start-Child Care Partnerships, particularly in tribal communities operating tribal Head Start programs.
Quality
•Provide additional support to expand the mental health resources for child care providers across the state.
Equipping providers with the mental health training and resources they need will help support child care workers, families, and children.
•Remove barriers for participating in the quality rating and improvement system (QRIS).
•Better align licensing and quality rating and improvement system (QRIS) requirements with Head Start.
Head Start providers indicate that duplicate training requirements and the lack of a pathway for Head Start to participate in QRIS are barriers to participation.
Affordability
•Over the next three years, prioritize stabilization grants for providers to increase child care worker pay.
Child care workers are essential and deserve adequate wages. North Dakota needs a stable child care workforce for parents to return to work.
•Reach more families eligible for child care assistance.
Estimates show that at least 21,000 children younger than age 6 live below the current income guideline for eligibility, yet only 5,000 children received assistance in 2020. The plan suggests an outreach campaign to reach more families that are eligible but not currently receiving child care assistance.
•Implement a shared services model statewide to make it easier for businesses to coordinate common services such as accounting, insurance, benefits for employees, and a substitute pool.
"It is our belief that investing in early childhood education and high-quality child care is a step in the right direction," commented Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United. "At North Dakota United, we believe that strong families create strong schools and strong communities. We encourage policymakers to do everything in their power to ensure that North Dakota families have the ability to thrive."
To see the full report, visit ndkidscount.org/a-modern-economy-depends-on-child-care-north-dakota-can-make-it-affordable-and-accessible or view county-level data at ndkidscount.org/child-care-in-north-dakota.