Changes long sought by industry groups to the National Environmental Policy Act were rolled out Thursday, Jan. 9, by the Trump administration, to widespread acclaim in from industry groups and North Dakota delegates, and widespread criticism from national environmental groups.
The changes President Donald Trump announced today will end consideration of “cumulative” environmental effects, including climate change, and will also limit projects that must undergo such reviews. The changes also set a two-year deadline, and set page limits for environmental reviews.
NEPA became law in 1970. It requires governmental agencies to “take a hard look” at the environmental impacts of proposed actions before making decisions. It covers a broad range of permits, highway construction and other publicly owned facilities, as well as private projects that might cross government-owned land, such as the Dakota Access pipeline and the still beleaguered Keystone XL.
Environmental groups have warned that the changes to the law would result in things like new highways in flood zones, factories near drinking water sources, and other questionable outcomes.
But a broad coalition of industry groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce the American Petroleum Institute, and Count on Coal, said the groups are “weaponizing” the law, using it to stop energy projects that they don’t like.
Among these is the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, said Craig Gaines, a spokesman for the GAIN coalition, which stands for Grow America’s Infrastructure Now.
“GAIN applauds President Trump’s action for taking steps to modernize outdated regulations that have hindered American investment and development of our nation’s energy infrastructure,” he said. “While NEPA’s fundamental goal of carefully considering the environmental impact of major projects is important, unnecessary bureaucratic delays should not come at the expense of American jobs and critical infrastructure improvements. Anti-energy activists have weaponized NEPA to prevent development of our nation’s energy resources: A dangerous risk considering the ongoing global uncertainty in the Middle East and South America.”
Environmental stewardship is important, Stevens said, but doesn’t need to come at the expense of energy resources.
“The proposed changes to NEPA maintain the importance of environmental protections while also ensuring regulatory certainty, limiting red tape, and streamlining the permitting and approval process for key infrastructure projects that will benefit millions of American families,” he said.
Members of North Dakota’s Congressional delegation also lauded the changes.
“Thank you to President Trump and Administration leaders for taking another step to increase government efficiency and decrease bureaucratic delay,” said Senator Kevin Cramer. “Since it became law over 40 years ago, the NEPA process has grown increasingly complicated and unnecessarily burdensome. I urge our stakeholders and all interested citizens to engage in the rulemaking process to make sure NEPA is modernized in a way that works for the American people.”
Sen. Hoeven, meanwhile, said the law is long overdue for an overhaul.
“NEPA has only been significantly updated once in its history, more than thirty years ago, and this outdated process imposes significant cost and burdens on new infrastructure and other projects across the nation,” said Hoeven. “Decades of clarifying regulations, judicial review and administrative directives have severely complicated the ability of states, localities and businesses’ to comply with the federal environmental review process. We welcome the administration’s move to assist with modernizing our nation’s infrastructure, which is badly in need of repair and expansion, and we look forward to reviewing the final proposal.”
Gov. Doug Burgum also released a statement applauding the changes.
“No one cares more about North Dakota’s environment than the people who live here,” he said. “But the 40-year-old NEPA process has become increasingly complex, cumbersome and time-consuming, resulting in unnecessary, multi-year delays and cost increases for key infrastructure projects including highways, pipelines and critical flood protection,” Burgum said. “We thank CEQ and the Trump administration for proposing common-sense reforms to modernize and streamline NEPA.”