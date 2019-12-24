Manitoba man dies in N.D. crash
GRAND FORKS — A Manitoba man died after a vehicle in which he was riding lost control near Devils Lake on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The SUV was operated by a woman, 58, of Nelson House, Manitoba, and was heading north on Highway 6 about 6 miles north of Devils Lake at about 8:20 p.m. when the vehicle entered the ditch and rolled. Road conditions were reported to be icy, according to a release from the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
The male passenger, 51, also of Nelson House, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver and a second passenger were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to police.
The RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating the incident.
Woman dies of hypothermia in Cooperstown
COOPERSTOWN, N.D. — A woman was found dead just outside her home in Cooperstown at around 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, according to Griggs County Sheriff Wes Straight.
Deputies later identified her as Tamara Sommerville, 54. The University of North Dakota medical examiner determined that Somerville died of hypothermia, Straight said.
Somerville was the CEO of Posi Lock Puller Inc., according to the company's website, which also says she was a single mother of two.
Authorities are still investigating what led up to her death. Straight said they do not suspect foul play.
Landslide blocks part of Bismarck road
BISMARCK — A landslide shut down River Road in north Bismarck on Sunday, Dec. 22, blocking both lanes of travel, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
A driver who came across the landslide called authorities shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Burleigh County Sheriff's Deputy Brent Lipponen said.
It wasn't immediately known what caused the landslide. No injuries or damaged vehicles were reported.
The highway department put "road closed" signs at Burnt Boat Drive and at Sandy River Drive.
"We ask that people avoid the area and not to drive past road closed signs unless they live beyond them," the sheriff's department said.
Highway department engineers on Sunday afternoon were assessing the landslide, Lipponen said. He didn't think workers would be able to open the affected roadway by nightfall.
County Engineer Marcus Hall was not available for comment.
Driver's name released in fatal Walsh County crash
PARK RIVER, N.D. — The name of the driver involved in a deadly accident in Walsh County has been released.
Bradley Lund, 35, of Pisek, died in the crash, which occurred 2 1/2 miles south of Park River at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Lund's 2004 Cadillac Escalade left the roadway and vaulted over a railroad embankment, according to the Highway Patrol. He was not wearing a seat belt.
State parks leader resigns
BISMARCK — North Dakota's Parks and Recreation Department will have a new director next year.
Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday, Dec. 20, announced Director Melissa Baker's resignation. She began in April 2017 and will leave Jan. 17. She will start as director of Virginia State Parks later in January.
“North Dakota is blessed with outstanding natural resources, and Melissa’s visionary leadership and strategic planning has helped improve the citizen experience when visiting any one of our 15 state parks and recreation areas,” Burgum said in a statement.
Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the governor's office is working to find an interim director until a permanent replacement is named.
During her time in North Dakota, Baker supervised a new online reservations system for Parks and Recreation. She was previously chief of operations for the Montana State Parks system.