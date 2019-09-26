UND business college to be named for $20 million donors
BISMARCK — The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education has voted to name the University of North Dakota College of Business and Public Administration after donors Werner and Colleen Nistler.
The couple have donated the lead gift of $20 million toward the construction of a new CoBPA on the UND campus. The CoBPA will be named the Nistler College of Business & Public Administration.
Werner Nistler earned an accounting degree from UND in 1968. He is the founder and chairman of Touchmark, which owns 14 full-service senior living communities in 10 states and one Canadian province. Colleen Nistler is the vice chairperson. The company is based in Oregon.
The Nistlers also have owned medical records processing companies along with several other businesses.
The new building is planned for the corner of University Avenue and Centennial Drive. It will be connected by skywalks to the Chester Fritz Library and Merrifield Hall. The UNDAAF is conducting a campaign to raise $50 million in private donations for the $70 million project. The university hopes to break ground next fall.
Werner Nistler grew up on a farm near Golva and in Beach.
N.D. agency says proposed rule changes food stamp eligibility
BISMARCK — A North Dakota state agency estimated Thursday, Sept. 26, that about 15% of households would lose eligibility for food stamp benefits under a proposed federal rule.
The Department of Human Services said the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s move to limit “categorical eligibility” would hit just under 3,500 households in North Dakota. The figures were slightly below those reported by the policy research firm Mathematica earlier this month.
The state of North Dakota expanded categorical eligibility, which allows people to be eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program when they qualify for other government benefits, to a broader range of qualifying low-income households in 2000, according to DHS spokeswoman LuWanna Lawrence.
The DHS statement didn’t explicitly say whether the agency opposed the rule change. The USDA has said it was meant to close what it called a “loophole” that has allowed people to receive SNAP benefits “when they clearly don’t need it.”
Mathematica’s report showed North Dakota and Minnesota would be among the hardest hit by the USDA proposal. The commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services told federal officials she opposed the proposed rule earlier this month.