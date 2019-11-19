Shots fired into two Minot apartments
MINOT, N.D. — Minot police responded to two shooting incidents early Monday, Nov. 18, the Minot Daily News reported.
The first incident occurred at 1:29 a.m. on Second Avenue Southwest, where it was reported that multiple shots were fired into an apartment. There were no injuries reported.
The second incident occurred at 2:54 a.m. on 11th Avenue Northwest, where again multiple shots were fired into an apartment. There were no injuries reported at that apartment.
Police are still investigating and don't know if the two shooting incidents are connected.
Manitoba man faces child porn charge in Minot
MINOT, N.D. — A Winnipeg, Manitoba, man who was charged in August with Class B felony luring a minor by computer is now also charged with Class C felony possession of child pornography, the Minot Daily News reported.
Jamie Frederick Douglas Schmidt, 44, made an initial appearance in district court in Minot on Monday, Nov. 18, on the new charge.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, police found explicit images of an identified teenage boy on Schmidt's phone after they obtained a search warrant for the phone.
Schmidt's lawyer Ryan Sandberg argues that Schmidt's Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure was violated and that police did not obtain a search warrant within the 10-day time frame required by the North Dakota Rules of Criminal Procedure. A hearing on the motion to suppress is set for Feb. 3.
Schmidt was initially charged in August after he allegedly traveled to Minot to meet a 14-year-old boy in hopes of having sex. According to the affidavit, Schmidt had been communicating with a fictitious profile set up by the Ward County Sheriff's Department.
City council votes to allow Minot bars to stay open until 2 a.m.
MINOT, N.D. — The Minot City Council voted 4-3 to allow bars to remain open the extra hour after hearing from a few establishment operators. The bar hour provision was attached to an ordinance change allowing Thanksgiving on-sale alcohol, which the council passed two weeks ago on first reading. The council voted on the amendments on second reading to give final passage Monday, Nov. 18.
Jon Lakoduk with The Tap Room and Saul's said some of his customers have requested a 2 a.m. closing because they live nontraditional lives. People such as nurses, servicemen and servicewomen and restaurant industry workers don't always work hours that fit with a 1 a.m. bar closing, he said.
"When they get their closing duties done, they don't even have time to maybe unwind and relax, decompress a little bit before they go home," he said. "I think we need to talk about the people that have the nontraditional lives — where they're not getting off until midnight or 11 o'clock at night.
"I would support the freedom of the business owner to decide whether they want to be open until 2 a.m. If they don't want to be open until 2 a.m., they sure don't have to be," added Lakoduk, who noted he closes his business at 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday if there's no customers.