Grand Forks County issues disaster declaration amid record October river crest
GRAND FORKS — Due to record October flooding, the Grand Forks County Commission has declared a disaster emergency in the county.
The declaration means that the county can access money in its emergency fund. Many rural areas in Grand Forks County are experiencing flooding due to heavy rains in late September and the recent blizzard, which closed city and county offices and saw school classes canceled.
As of Wednesday morning, the Red River was at 40.94 feet, which according to the National Weather Service is a record for October. Minor flood stage for the Red at Grand Forks is 28 feet, and moderate flooding begins at 40 feet. The city's flood control system protects Grand Forks to a crest of 60 feet.
One area particularly hard hit this week is the Greenberg Development in Brenna Township, which lies to the south and west of Grand Forks. Another such area is Ferry Township, north of Grand Forks.
The declaration motion, which passed unanimously, will allow the county water board to be reimbursed for expenses related to protecting homes in the county from flood damage. The county's emergency fund has roughly $1 million. The emergency declaration will continue for one month, and then must be revisited by the commission.
Man, 26, identified in fatal rollover west of Bismarck
NEW SALEM, N.D. — A 26-year-old man has been identified as the victim killed in Tuesday's single-car rollover near New Salem, about 30 miles west of Bismarck.
Christopher Hageman was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer eastbound on County Road 139 in Morton County when it left the roadway on Oct. 15 around 2:50 p.m. His passengers, Carlie Hageman, 26, of Dickinson; and three children, ages 2, 3, 6, were taken to Sanford Hospital and CHI-St. Alexius in Bismarck. All the occupants were from Dickinson.
Christopher Hageman was pronounced dead at the hospital. Carlie Hageman and 6-year-old Dayton Hook were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. The other two children also were restrained by a seat belt or car seat and not injured. Carlie Hageman was the only occupant who was not wearing a restraint, the Highway Patrol said.
88-year-old man identified in fatal crash in western North Dakota
KEENE, N.D. — An 88-year-old man was identified as the driver killed in an accident Tuesday, Oct. 15, around 2:50 p.m. near Keene.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Vern H. Sherven of New Town died when his 1928 International Harvester was rear-ended by a 2013 Kenworth T800 semi on Highway 23.
The semi driver, 58-year-old John E. Augsten of Griffin, Ga., was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt. The Highway Patrol says he may face charges.
Keene is about 60 miles southeast of Williston.
Bismarck man gets 30 years for raping unconscious woman
BISMARCK — A Bismarck man found guilty in June of raping an unconscious woman was sentenced Tuesday, Oct. 15, to 30 years in prison in a case that involved graphic cellphone video that prosecutors played in open court, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Richard Powley, 51, was convicted of one count of gross sexual imposition in which the victim was unaware, and two counts of forcible gross sexual imposition. He was charged in 2017 after police say they found video on his cellphone that showed him sexually assaulting a woman. The jury and South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick saw the video.
Romanick’s sentence includes 10 years of probation after Powley is released. He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Multiple child pornography charges against Powley were dismissed earlier when prosecutors determined there wasn't enough evidence to show he intentionally downloaded the images to his cellphone.
First veteran buried at Fargo National Cemetery
HARWOOD, N.D. — The first veteran was buried Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the newly opened Fargo National Cemetery near Harwood.
Cemetery manager Andrew Guadalupe said a total of three veterans were buried Wednesday and six other burial ceremonies are planned this week.
He said one or two services are booked daily for the coming weeks. Service time slots are at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The 4.82-acre national veterans cemetery is the first in North Dakota and is open to members of the armed forces, their spouses and eligible family members, according to Guadalupe. The cemetery will have more than 30,000 available burial spots for veterans, although the first phase of the cemetery development will offer 3,000 spaces for the next 10 years.
It is the second cemetery in the nation built under an initiative to provide burial benefits to veterans in rural areas where access was previously limited. Visitation hours are from sunrise to sunset.
Joe Hesse attended the cemetery's first burial on Wednesday for his friend Rodney Hanngi, 76, a Vietnam War veteran from Horace. Hanngi, who served on a Huey helicopter crew while overseas, enjoyed fixing up older vehicles, so Hesse said a restored 1966 Pontiac hearse was used to bring Hanngi's body to the cemetery.