Burgum’s policy director hired as West Fargo Public Schools business manager
BISMARCK — A high-ranking staffer in North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s office has been hired as the business manager for West Fargo Public Schools, the district announced Monday, Aug. 26.
West Fargo native Levi Bachmeier worked for Burgum’s successful 2016 campaign for governor and later served in his office as an adviser. He was promoted to Burgum’s policy director in 2018 and his portfolio included the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project, education, public safety and tribal relations.
Bachmeier previously worked as a social studies teacher and acting high school principal on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Concordia College in Moorhead.
West Fargo Public Schools said Bachmeier will begin his new job on a part-time basis in early September before transitioning to full time prior to the retirement of the current business manager, Mark Lemer, at the end of October.
Winnipeg man arrested in child luring incident in Ward County
BURLINGTON, N.D. — A 44-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested for suspicion of luring minors by computer or electronic means following a Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, the Ward County Sheriff Department said.
Starting in March, Jamie Schmidt allegedly began communicating on a mobile app with a male he believed to be 14 years old. The sheriff’s department said Schmidt continued communicating with the male throughout the summer and on Aug. 25, agreed to meet the minor for sex in Minot.
Schmidt was taken into custody without incident upon arrival, the sheriff’s department said.