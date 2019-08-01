BISMARCK — The federal government has approved a state-based reinsurance program developed by the North Dakota Insurance Department for the individual health insurance market, Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread said Thursday, Aug. 1.
The program, established under the Affordable Care Act, will be in place for the 2020 health insurance plan year. Godfread, a Republican, said the plan will reduce health insurance costs for North Dakotans who buy health insurance on the individual market.
Godfread’s office said estimated rate reductions could average as much as 20% for plans purchased on the individual market.
“This program will stabilize our market and benefit our state’s farmers, ranchers and small business owners,” he said in a statement. “These groups form the backbone of our economy and have felt the full effects of the tremendous ACA rate increases over the years.”
The program uses an invisible reinsurance approach to allow enrollees to remain in the individual market with their current plan and carrier while a portion of their claims are reimbursed by a reinsurance pool.
The program will be funded by federal funds and tax-deductible state assessments placed on insurance companies.
Gov. Doug Burgum approved legislation earlier this year establishing an invisible reinsurance pool.
For 2020 and 2021, the proposed reinsurance program will cover 75% of paid claims between $100,000 and $1 million, and the enrollee’s health insurer will cover the remainder.
Apartment house fire kills 1 in Fargo
FARGO — One person is dead after a fire at an apartment house in north Fargo on Thursday, Aug. 1.
Fire crews received a call just before 9:30 a.m. for a third-floor fire at 417 12th St. N., according to Fargo Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson.
Crews had the fire extinguished in about 30 minutes, the fire marshal said.
Erickson said one person was found dead and that no one else was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Former commerce commissioner seeks Senate seat
MANDAN, N.D. — Former North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Al Anderson will seek the 2020 Republican nomination for the District 34 Senate seat representing Mandan, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Sen. Dwight Cook, R-Mandan, recently announced his intent to retire after serving since 1997 in the Senate, where he has been involved in major tax legislation over the years and chaired the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee.
Anderson on Thursday lauded Cook’s work in the Legislature and said he thinks he “can add some value” to the seat.
Anderson was state commerce commissioner from 2011 to 2016.
North Dakota, oil industry look to study lightning at saltwater disposal sites
BISMARCK — State officials and oil industry leaders want to commission a study of lightning strikes at saltwater disposal sites, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Lightning has hit saltwater facilities in western North Dakota at least four times since June. The strikes have caused fires, as well as spills of oil and brine.
Salty water known as brine comes up to the earth’s surface alongside oil and gas at well sites, and it’s carried by pipeline or truck to disposal wells where it’s processed through tanks and injected back underground for storage.
People familiar with the facilities say tanks made of fiberglass seem to be particularly susceptible to fires when lightning strikes.
The North Dakota Oil and Gas Research Council last week took an initial step to commission a study of the issue, deciding to pursue a request for proposals. The council, made up of state officials and representatives from the energy industry, identifies oil- and gas-related research projects to pursue. Up to $10 million in oil taxes fund its activities each biennium.
The state’s Industrial Commission, chaired by the governor, will need to grant approval to move forward. Industrial Commission Executive Director Karlene Fine said that could happen at its next meeting Aug. 28.
Rear-end crash kills 1 on I-29 in northeast ND
HILLSBORO, N.D. — The driver of an SUV that was stopped in the left southbound lane of Interstate 29 north of Hillsboro was killed after authorities say a driver attempting to pass a semitruck rear-ended his vehicle, Wednesday evening, July 31.
At around 4 p.m. a Toyota RAV4 driven by 56-year-old Barbara Kramer, of Grand Forks, changed lanes to pass a semi that was driving in the right southbound lane of I-29, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. As Kramer passed the truck, her vehicle struck a Ford Escape driven by 76-year-old Norman Dronen, who had stopped in the left lane for unknown reasons, the patrol said.
Kramer’s RAV4 pushed Dronen’s Escape into the median and then went across both lanes, ending up in the west ditch, according to authorities.
Dronen, of Hillsboro, died from injuries suffered in the crash, the patrol said. Kramer was brought to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo to be treated for her injuries.