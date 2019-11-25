Pipeline spill far exceeds original estimate, state says
MANNING, N.D. — A pipeline that leaked produced water in western North Dakota's Dunn County last month released 1.4 million gallons of brine — far more than originally estimated, a state agency said Friday, Nov. 22.
The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality announced that it had received an updated estimate on a Marathon Oil produced water spill about a mile and a half northeast of Manning on Oct. 2. According to an investigation, 32,826 barrels, or 1,378,692 gallons, were discharged. Marathon’s initial estimates indicated that roughly 500 barrels, or 21,000 gallons, were released.
Produced water is a waste byproduct of oil extraction. It is high in salt and is harmful to the environment.
Suess said that produced water spills are often harder to detect than crude oil, since most of the effects are subsurface, there is no way that Marathon could have been definitive that early in the investigation.
The spill site is near the Knife River but no impacts have been detected in the River, the Department of Environmental Quality said in a news release.
Oilfield services company fined over worker death
EPPING, N.D. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has fined an oilfield services company for the May death of an employee in western North Dakota's Williams County.
The Bismarck Tribune reported the federal agency issued a $13,260 penalty to Denver-based Brigade Energy Services, which is contesting the fine.
The employee who died, 34-year-old Jesus Herrera, was working on a well site west of Epping when a heavy rod came loose and struck his head on May 18, according to police and OSHA records. The OSHA citation says the wrong type of coupling was used to hold the rod.
The company should ensure that the correct couplings are used and inspect them to make sure their connections are tightened, according to the citation.
An OSHA spokeswoman said that because Brigade has contested the fine, the matter now goes to the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, which is an independent federal agency that essentially functions as a court.
Brigade’s office in Williston referred a request for comment Friday, Nov. 22, to the company’s headquarters, which did not immediately respond.