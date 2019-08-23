BISMARCK — A coalition of 51 attorneys general has reached an agreement with 12 national telephone companies to help protect customers from illegal robocalls, North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said Thursday, Aug. 22.
The agreement calls for the phone companies to take immediate steps to help protect customers, the Bismarck Tribune reported. It also will make it easier for authorities to locate, investigate and prosecute, according to Stenehjem.
The participating phone companies have agreed to implement call-blocking technology at no cost to customers, monitor their networks for robocall traffic and utilize technology to ensure that calls to customers are coming from a legitimate source. They also will investigate suspicious callers, notify authorities and help trace the origins of illegal robocalls.
“These telephone companies are in a better position than anyone to know when their users are making thousands upon thousands of calls, and to realize when these entities are nothing but scammers,” Stenehjem said. “Besides the sheer volume of these illegal calls, our biggest challenge has been locating the source of the calls.”
The participating telephone companies are AT&T, Bandwidth, CenturyLink, Charter, Comcast, Consolidated, Frontier, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon and Windstream.
Burgum: Strong end to budget cycle helps N.D. refill rainy day fund
BISMARCK — The state of North Dakota has nearly refilled a rainy day fund after recent budget woes nearly drained it, Gov. Doug Burgum said Friday, Aug. 23.
The 2017-19 budget cycle ended June 30 with a higher-than-expected general fund balance of about $611 million, which will send $546 million to the Budget Stabilization Fund. The fund, which is capped by law at $726.5 million, will total nearly $660 million, Burgum’s office said in a news release.
Lawmakers raided the fund to balance the 2015-17 budget as falling oil and farm commodity prices slowed tax revenues.
“Given that our revenues remain largely dependent on commodity prices beyond our control, we must replenish reserves to withstand future economic downturns, protect taxpayers and maintain essential services,” the Republican governor said in a statement.
Lawmakers ended the 2019 session in late April by cementing a $4.8 billion general fund budget, which was part of a record $14.7 billion total spending plan.
Meanwhile, Burgum said July tax revenues were 7.6% ahead of the revenue forecast lawmakers adopted, which Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette said was “very conservative.”