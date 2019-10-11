N.D. insurance commissioner will seek reelection
BISMARCK — North Dakota’s insurance commissioner says he will run for a second term in 2020.
Jon Godfread announced in a news release that he will formally launch his reelection bid next week at the Republican state headquarters in Bismarck. The Republican was first elected to the position in 2016, defeating Democrat Ruth Buffalo by a heavy margin.
The insurance commissioner educates consumers about the industry, handles complaints and oversees licensing for insurance professionals in the state. North Dakota is one of 11 states where the insurance commissioner is elected rather than appointed.
Godfread served as vice president of governmental affairs for the Greater North Dakota Chamber in Bismarck and played professional basketball in Germany before running for public office.
The Grand Forks native graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2005 and earned a Master of Business Administration and law degrees at the University of North Dakota in 2011.
Driver, 74, charged in death of Mandan woman
MANDAN — The driver of a vehicle that police say struck and killed a Mandan woman in September has been charged with felony negligent homicide, court documents show.
The charge was filed Wednesday, Oct. 9, against Gene Mosbrucker, 74. He was not arrested but ordered to appear in court at a later date, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
He is charged in the Sept. 5 death of Shirley Lee, 79, of Mandan. Lee was struck by a Suburban being backed up by Mosbrucker as she was walking across the parking lot of an apartment complex, police say. She was taken for medical treatment and died at the hospital.
A witness told police that Mosbrucker’s vehicle struck Lee and knocked her down, according to an affidavit. The vehicle continued until one tire was on Lee and then went forward, authorities say. Mosbrucker told police he stopped and pulled forward after he felt the vibration warning on his seat and then felt a bump, the affidavit states. He told police he “lost it” when he “may have looked in his mirror” and saw someone lying on the ground.
No attorney is listed for Mosbrucker in court documents.
Man accidentally shoots self in leg at Grand Forks post office
GRAND FORKS — A man accidentally shot himself in the leg at a Grand Forks post office on Thursday, Oct. 10, police said.
Officers were called to the post office parking lot, 2501 28th Ave. S., around 2 p.m. A news release said the man was taken to Altru Hospital for a leg wound.
Police said the man, who appeared to be in his 30s, was handling a 9 mm pistol and accidentally discharged it, sending a bullet into his leg. It’s unclear if charges will be filed.
Devils Lake man sentenced to probation for sexual assault
DEVILS LAKE — A Devils Lake man was sentenced to probation for sexually assaulting a teen.
Bill Dean Brown Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition Thursday, Oct. 10. The felony charge held a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, but Brown will serve five years on probation. He spent about six months in jail after he was arrested on the charge in April.
The criminal complaint provides limited details, but said Brown “engaged in sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl at a location in Devils Lake” on April 6.