Police stop pills headed for Fort Berthold reservation
BISMARCK — Two Detroit-area men who were on their way to the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation to sell drugs were arrested Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Bismarck with more than 200 oxycodone pills in their possession, police say.
Michael Ellington, 32, and Byron Cooper, 31, were arrested during a traffic stop, the Bismarck Tribune reported. Police allege they found 149 pills during the course of the stop and another 60 when the men were being booked into jail. The pills have a value of $15-$20 each in Michigan but can sell for $80 each on the reservation, giving them a street value of more than $17,500, according to authorities.
The men are charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to deliver, according to court documents. They made their initial court appearances in South Central District Court on Wednesday and will enter pleas later. Judge Daniel Borgen set bail for each man at $250,000. They were being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.
Marijuana reportedly found at nuclear missile facility
MINOT — Minot Air Force Base is investigating after marijuana was allegedly discovered in the above-ground part of a nuclear missile facility controlled by the base.
Air Force officials started looking into reports of illegal drugs at a missile alert facility on Oct. 9, according to a news release from the base, which is home to a B-52 bomb wing and oversees a group of Minuteman III ballistic missile launch sites. There was no evidence that illegal drugs were in the below-ground portions of the missile facility or near missile operators, the base said.
The investigation was publicized after a post was made to a popular Air Force Facebook page claiming that an airman was caught smoking marijuana at one of the base’s missile alert facilities, military news website Task & Purpose reported Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Base spokesperson Lt. Victoria Palandech confirmed that the base was investigating a report of marijuana and said the Air Force will not provide further information about the incident until its investigation is complete.