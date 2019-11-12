JAMESTOWN — Preliminary estimates place the damage to roads and other government infrastructure caused by this fall’s wet weather and early snow at more than $4.2 million, according to Jerry Bergquist, Stutsman County emergency manager and 911 coordinator.
Bergquist called the figures a “highly preliminary damage assessment” made for submission to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as one of the first steps toward possibly receiving a presidential disaster declaration.
The estimate is based on damage to public property and does not include damages to private property or crops.
The bulk of the damage occurred on township roads. Reports indicate about 225 locations scattered around 51 of Stutsman County’s 64 townships with damages estimated at more than $3.4 million, Bergquist said.
Hay bales on truck catch fire, shutting down eastbound I-94 west of Bismarck
GLEN ULLIN, N.D. — Hay bales on a flatbed trailer caught fire on Interstate 94, shutting down the eastbound lanes until noon near exit 110 early Tuesday morning, Nov. 12.
At 6 a.m., the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Glen Ullin firefighters responded to the scene. The eastbound lane was closed at 7:45 a.m. CST and rerouted on Highway 49 toward County Road 139, the patrol said.
The semi was unhooked from the trailer and the trailer was left on the south shoulder of the eastbound lane.
Glen Ullin is about 55 miles west of Bismarck.