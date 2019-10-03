GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks police reported responding to two opioid overdoses in as many days. First responders revived the victims by administering naloxone and CPR.
Opioid use was declared a nationwide epidemic as rates of overdosing on the prescribed medications began to skyrocket.
From January to the end of June, there were 20 opioid overdoses, two of which resulted in death in Grand Forks, according to Michael Dulitz, the city’s Opioid Response Project coordinator.
ACLU hires indigenous justice organizer for the Dakotas
BISMARCK — The American Civil Liberties Union has hired an indigenous justice organizer for North Dakota and South Dakota, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Candi Brings Plenty will work to build the ACLU’s public education and advocacy programs and to advance the ACLU’s civil liberties and civil rights campaigns in the two states.
The indigenous justice organizer is a new position. It was spurred by new state laws in South Dakota that target disruptive demonstrations by anti-oil pipeline activists. The ACLU is challenging the legislation in court.
In addition to pipeline protest and free speech issues, Brings Plenty will focus on tribal voting issues, missing and murdered indigenous women and girls, and promoting Two Spirit or LGBTQ inclusion.
One of the oldest gray foxes in North America dies at Fargo zoo
FARGO — The Red River Zoo has announced the death of its beloved gray fox, Esther, a notably old member of her species that lived at the Fargo zoo for more than a decade.
The zoo announced Esther’s passing Wednesday night, Oct. 2, on its Facebook page.
In a written statement, zoo staff said: “At 11 years, 7 months old, Esther was one of the oldest gray foxes in North America. The zoo says Esther began showing signs of age this July and was given the best care to make sure she was comfortable until the end.”