Game warden attacked by bull moose
BOTTINEAU — A game warden for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department was attacked by a bull moose Wednesday, Oct. 23.
District Game Warden Jonathan Toftland was investigating a report of a sick or injured moose in the Bottineau area. When he approached the moose, which was lying down, the animal stood up and became aggressive.
“It charged him and knocked him down,” said Robert Timian, NDG&F chief game warden. “He went to the hospital, was evaluated and treated and released. They recommended he take a couple of days off.”
NDDOT extends deadline for removing hay bales from side of highwayBISMARCK — The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced Friday, Oct. 25, it has extended its deadline for farmers to remove hay bales from government-owned land on the side of highways.
Farmers will now have until Nov. 15 to remove the hay bales before the department hauls them away. The previous deadline was Nov. 1.
Hay bales are generally removed from the side of highways for snow management and safety reasons, but historically wet conditions have left many stranded in ditches, according to a news release from the department.
The extended deadline comes after farmers and ranchers repeatedly suggested the action to Gov. Doug Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring during public meetings in the eastern and central part of the state last week, Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said.
Farmers can also still call the Hay Hotline at 701-425-8454 if they require more hay or need to transport what they have, the release said.
“We recognize it’s been tough to put forage up and get it hauled this year,” Goehring said.