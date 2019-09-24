Man dies in rollover crash in central North Dakota
KIEF, N.D. — A 41-year-old Anamoose man died in a rollover crash Monday night, Sept. 23, about one mile south of Kief in central North Dakota.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was northbound on Third Avenue Northeast approaching the Highway 53 intersection at 10:40 p.m. when the driver failed to negotiate a curve on the gravel roadway. The Suburban went into the east ditch and rolled, partially ejecting the driver.
The driver died at the scene.
Kief is about 50 miles southeast of Minot.
Trial underway for man accused of sexually assaulting minor
GRAND FORKS — A trial began Monday, Sept. 23, for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child repeatedly over two years.
A court document said Christian Dion Tolbert, 34, began abusing a 12-year-old girl in 2012. He kissed her while they were sitting on the couch together and warned her not to tell her mother, an affidavit for his arrest said. Tolbert began fondling her several weeks later and eventually raped her, the affidavit said.
Tolbert created a fake Facebook account in December 2017 and sent the girl a message, telling her she was “cute but young, to sexy to be single,” after she told him her age, the affidavit said. He later revealed his true identity and asked the girl, who was then 17, to send him sexual photos, according to investigators.
Tolbert is facing charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and luring minors electronically. Tolbert’s address is listed as the Grand Forks Air Force Base and a LinkedIn profile said he was a supply technician there.