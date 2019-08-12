Feds award $6M for rural broadband expansion in North Dakota
BISMARCK — The Federal Communications Commission authorized more than $6 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to more than 1,000 unserved homes and businesses in North Dakota, the agency said Monday, Aug. 12.
Midcontinent Communications, the broadband provider, will begin receiving funding later this month, according to a news release.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said the North Dakota funding takes another step toward “closing the digital divide” in rural areas.
The funding announced Monday will go to locations in Cass, Grand Forks, Richland, Steele, Stutsman, Traill and Walsh counties. The funding was part of a national allocation of nearly $1.5 billion to expand broadband to 700,000 homes and businesses.
Man allegedly pointed gun at woman on Walsh County highway
ADAMS, N.D. — An Adams man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun toward a woman while driving on the highway on Friday, Aug. 9.
Lynn Daniel Kouba, 58, is facing felony charges of terrorizing and reckless endangerment and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
A woman called to report a semitrailer driving erratically on Highway 17 and noticed the driver tossing empty beer cans from the vehicle, according to an affidavit for his arrest. She stayed at the Highway 17 and County Road 11A intersection to record the semitrailer’s license plate number, but when Kouba stopped beside her vehicle he allegedly pointed a silver handgun toward her and the woman later heard a shot from the gun, the court document said.
Officers saw a semitrailer matching the woman’s description parked outside Kouba’s home and said he raised his middle finger at Walsh County deputies and later walked around holding a long gun on his shoulder. The Northeast Special Response Team was called to the scene and Kouba surrendered peacefully, the affidavit said.
Officers said they found a silver Ruger .44 Magnum that matched the woman’s description.
Adams is about 60 miles northeast of Devils Lake.