Helicopter crash injures pilot near Fessenden
FESSENDEN, N.D. — A helicopter pilot suffered minor injuries in a crash Wednesday morning south of Fessenden.
Michael Hamouz, 49, of Willowbrook, Ill., was spraying waterways in a 2007 Robinson R44 near Highway 52 when he attempted to go under the power lines on the east side of the roadway, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.
The blades caught the bottom power line, causing the helicopter to crash in a field about four miles south of Fessenden, the Highway Patrol said.
Fessenden is about 90 miles southeast of Minot.
Hamouz was taken by ambulance as a precaution.
Minot man to get new trial in stabbing death case
BISMARCK — A man sentenced to 40 years in prison for a 2017 stabbing death must be given a new trial, the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, July 30.
Bradley Joe Morales of Minot was convicted last year in a jury trial for the death of his ex-girlfriend Sharmaine Leake, 25. He subsequently appealed the conviction to the State Supreme Court.
The justices ruled unanimously that North Central District Court Judge Doug Mattson violated Morales’s constitutional right to a public trial by closing the courtroom on different occasions during proceedings without first considering alternatives, the Minot Daily News reported.
Mattson had closed the courtroom because he was concerned that coverage of the case in the Minot Daily News might prejudice a jury pool and prevent Morales from having a fair trial.
Defense attorney Kiara Kraus-Parr argued in a brief that Mattson created a structural error in the trial by closing the courtroom and not first ruling that it was necessary to do so and stating why, and whether alternatives to closing the courtroom were considered. The prosecution had argued that the conviction should stand.
Montana driver identified in fatal western North Dakota crash
WILLISTON, N.D. — Authorities have released the name of the driver killed in a one-vehicle rollover early Tuesday morning, July 30, about 16 miles east of Williston.
Kyle Young, 38, of Billings, Mont., was driving a 2008 Dodge pickup eastbound on Highway 1804 when it failed to negotiate a turn and ran off the road, overturning in a ditch, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said. Young was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Young was not wearing a seat belt, the Highway Patrol said.
Burgum appoints 4 to State Water Commission
BISMARCK — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appointed four members to the State Water Commission Wednesday, July 31, including one member to fill a newly created position representing the Little Missouri River basin.
Current members Richard "Dick" Johnson, of Devils Lake, and Katie Hemmer (formerly Andersen), of Jamestown, were reappointed to six-year terms on the commission, according to a news release.
Jay Volk, of Bismarck, will replace Leander "Russ" McDonald, who did not seek reappointment. Volk is the manager of health, safety and environmental services at BNI Coal and will serve a six-year term on the commission.
And Steven Schneider, a financial adviser from Dickinson, will serve a six-year term in the new seat representing the Little Missouri River basin, along with the upper Heart River basin and upper Cannonball River basin. The southwest regional seat was added by the Legislature this year.
Burgum, a Republican, chairs the commission and appoints eight members.