TSA agents stop woman at Bismarck airport with handgun, ammo in carry-on bag
Hurdsfield woman about to board a flight at the Bismarck airport on Wednesday was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents who found a loaded handgun and more than 100 rounds of ammunition in her carry-on bag.
The incident occurred about 5:30 a.m. as the 58-year-old woman was attempting to board a Delta flight, Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said. The handgun -- along with three magazines full of ammo and an additional 100 rounds -- was in a padded nylon case that was the same color as the inside of the carry-on bag. The woman told authorities she did not see the case as she packed her carry-on bag, Gardiner said.
The woman was not arrested and was allowed to board the plane. The gun and ammo were turned over to an acquaintance of the woman, Gardiner said.
Bismarck police investigate crash involving city bus
Bismarck police are investigating a crash involving a city bus.
The incident about 3:30 p.m. Friday shut down part of Century Avenue. The Capital Area Transit bus collided with a truck pulling a trailer, Lt. Luke Gardiner said.
The circumstances of the crash weren't immediately known. It also wasn't clear how many people were on the bus, or if anyone involved in the incident was injured.
3 arrested for soliciting minor in Burleigh County
Burleigh County deputies arrested three men Thursday after the men responded to an online advertisement on a website police say is commonly used for commercial sexual activity.
Alexander Domson, 23, of Bismarck; Jumareo James, 39, of Bismarck; and Chad Maley, 38, of Lincoln, were arrested after communicating via cellphone with officers who were posing as the sister of a 16-year-old girl, according to police affidavits. Deputies tied text messages to the men in which they allegedly agreed to pay specified amounts to engage in sexual acts with the 16-year-old.
The men made their initial court appearances Friday on charges of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity, a felony that could send them to prison for 10 years. All three are in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Domson’s bail was set at $1,500 cash, Maley’s at $5,000 cash and James’ at $50,000 cash. The detention center’s website shows that James is being held on federal drug charges.
Attorneys aren’t listed for any of the men in court documents.
Burleigh County Sheriff's Department investigating Thursday fire, death
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Thursday house fire and the cause of death of a man in the home.
Chad Entzel, 42, was found in the back bedroom of the home on 43rd Avenue Northeast, but it’s unclear if he died as a result of the fire, according to Maj. Jim Hulm. Entzel was the only person in the home. The fire was reported by his wife, who was unable to enter the home because of heavy smoke.
The report of a structure fire came in about 5:25 p.m. The Bismarck Fire Department and Bismarck Rural Fire Department responded. The exact cause of the fire has not been determined, and investigators are looking at the home’s furnace and a small propane heater as possible sources.
It does not appear that the fire was intentionally set, Hulm said, adding that it was an “internal, smoldering fire” that left the structure intact.